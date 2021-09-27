CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Combined (Term 1 & 2) CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Core) is available here. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. The link to download CBSE Class 1 English Syllabus is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for CBSE Class 11 English exam 2021-2022 are advised to thoroughly study the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
- 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts
Download (PDF) CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Combined (Term 1 & 2) CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2021-22: Core
Given below is the term-wise CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus for both the terms.
[Term 1] CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22:
Section A: Reading Comprehension - 13 Marks
Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive): 8 Marks
- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage: 5 Marks
Section B: Creative Writing Skills and Grammar - 12 Marks
Short Writing Tasks
Notice Writing: 3 Marks
Long Writing Tasks - 5 Marks
- Business or Official Letters( Making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for or giving information, placing orders and sending replies)
- Speech
Grammar - 4 Marks
- Determiners
- Tenses
- Re-ordering of Sentences
{MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences}
Section C: Literature - 15 Marks (9 Marks for Hornbill + 6 Marks for Snapshots)
Literature:
Literary-prose/poetry extracts ( seen- texts ) comprehension and appreciation. (Two Extracts)
Questions Based on Texts to assess
comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
Book-Hornbill:
- The Portrait of a Lady (Prose)
- A Photograph (Poem)
- “We’re Not Afraid to Die… if We Can All Be Together” (Prose)
- Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues
- The Laburnum Top (Poem)
- Landscape of the Soul (Prose)
Book-Snapshots:
The Summer of the Beautiful White
Horse(Prose)
The Address (Prose)
Ranga’s Marriage (Prose)
|
Total
|
40 Marks
|
ASL
|
10 Marks
|
Grand Total
|
50 Marks
CBSE Syllabus (Term 1) for Class 11 English Core 2021-22 (PDF)
[Term 2] CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22:
Reading Comprehension:
- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary /discursive or persuasive)
- Unseen passage for Note Making and Summarising
Creative Writing Skills and Grammar:
Short Writing Tasks
- Posters
Long Writing Tasks
- Official Letters: e.g. to school/college authorities (regarding admissions, school issues, requirements / suitability of courses)
- Debate
Grammar
- Determiners
-Tenses
- Re-ordering of Sentences {MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences}
Literature:
- Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
Book-Hornbill:
- The Voice of the Rain (Poem)
- The Ailing Planet: The Green
- Movement’s Role (Prose)
- The Browning Version( Play)
- Childhood (Poem)
- Silk Road (Prose)
Book-Snapshots:
- Albert Einstein at School (Prose)
- Mother’s Day (Play)
- Birth ( Prose)
|
Total
|
40 Marks
|
ASL
|
10 Marks
|
Grand Total
|
50 Marks
Download CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22