CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2021-22

Combined (Term 1 & 2) CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Core) is available here. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

Download (PDF) CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Combined (Term 1 & 2) CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2021-22: Core

Given below is the term-wise CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus for both the terms.

[Term 1] CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22:

Section A: Reading Comprehension - 13 Marks

Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive): 8 Marks

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage: 5 Marks

Section B: Creative Writing Skills and Grammar - 12 Marks

Short Writing Tasks

Notice Writing: 3 Marks

Long Writing Tasks - 5 Marks

- Business or Official Letters( Making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for or giving information, placing orders and sending replies)

- Speech

Grammar - 4 Marks

- Determiners

- Tenses

- Re-ordering of Sentences

{MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences}

Section C: Literature - 15 Marks (9 Marks for Hornbill + 6 Marks for Snapshots)

Literature:

Literary-prose/poetry extracts ( seen- texts ) comprehension and appreciation. (Two Extracts)

Questions Based on Texts to assess

comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book-Hornbill:

- The Portrait of a Lady (Prose)

- A Photograph (Poem)

- “We’re Not Afraid to Die… if We Can All Be Together” (Prose)

- Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

- The Laburnum Top (Poem)

- Landscape of the Soul (Prose)

Book-Snapshots:

The Summer of the Beautiful White

Horse(Prose)

The Address (Prose)

Ranga’s Marriage (Prose)

Total 40 Marks ASL 10 Marks Grand Total 50 Marks

[Term 2] CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22:

Reading Comprehension:

- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary /discursive or persuasive)

- Unseen passage for Note Making and Summarising

Creative Writing Skills and Grammar:

Short Writing Tasks

- Posters

Long Writing Tasks

- Official Letters: e.g. to school/college authorities (regarding admissions, school issues, requirements / suitability of courses)

- Debate

Grammar

- Determiners

-Tenses

- Re-ordering of Sentences {MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences}

Literature:

- Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book-Hornbill:

- The Voice of the Rain (Poem)

- The Ailing Planet: The Green

- Movement’s Role (Prose)

- The Browning Version( Play)

- Childhood (Poem)

- Silk Road (Prose)

Book-Snapshots:

- Albert Einstein at School (Prose)

- Mother’s Day (Play)

- Birth ( Prose)

Total 40 Marks ASL 10 Marks Grand Total 50 Marks

Download CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus (Term 1 & 2 - Combined): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22