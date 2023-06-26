CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Hindi Core Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Hindi topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Hindi syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Hindi is one of the language subjects offered by CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) to all of its classes. Until class 8th, the subject remains compulsory. From CBSE class 9th, students can make a choice if they want to opt for this subject. For Class 11 and Class 12 CBSE, Hindi subject is offered by CBSE as Hindi Core and Hindi Elective.

Here, we will discuss the deleted syllabus of Hindi Core for CBSE Class 11. The CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core syllabus has faced multiple deletions, as many of the chapters are no longer a part of the revised Hindi Core curriculum. The course structure for Hindi Core CBSE Class 11 is also revised, which will not impact the paper structure. To check and compare the new and old course structure, and syllabus, refer to the tables attached below. Furthermore, check the NCERT rationalised content for CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core OLD Course Structure

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core NEW Course Structure

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Deleted Chapters

NCERT Class 11 Hindi Core Rationalised Content

आरोह भाग-1 (Aaroh Part-1) अध्याय का नाम पृष्ठ सं. हटाए गए विषय / अध्याय स्पीति में बारिश 68-78 संपूर्ण अध्याय आत्मा का ताप 118-126 संपूर्ण अध्याय पथिक 140-144 संपूर्ण अध्याय वे आँखें 145-150 संपूर्ण अध्याय वितान भाग-1 (Vitaan Part-1) पुस्तक में कोई परिवर्तन नहीं अभिव्यक्ति और माध्यम (Abhivyakti and Madhyam) पुस्तक में कोई परिवर्तन नहीं

Read: