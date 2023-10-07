Accounting Ratios Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Accountancy Chapter 5, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Accounting Ratios Notes: Here, students can find revision notes of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 5 Accounting Ratios along with a PDF download link for the same.

What are Accounting Ratios?

A ratio is a mathematical number calculated as a reference to the relationship of two or more numbers and can be expressed as a fraction, proportion, percentage, and number of times. When the number is calculated by referring to two accounting numbers derived from the financial statements, it is termed an accounting ratio.

Objectives of Ratio Analysis

The objectives of ratio analysis are:

To know the areas of the business which need more attention

To know about the potential areas which can be improved with the effort in the desired direction

To provide a deeper analysis of the profitability, liquidity, solvency, and efficiency levels in the business

To provide information for making a cross-sectional analysis by comparing the performance with the best industry standards

To provide information derived from financial statements useful for making projections and estimates for the future.

Advantages of Ratio Analysis

The advantages of ratio analysis are:

Helps to understand the efficacy of decisions

Simplify complex figures and establish relationships

Helpful in comparative analysis

Identification of problem areas

Enables SWOT analysis

Various comparisons

Limitations of Ratio Analysis

The limitations of ratio analysis are:

Limitations of Accounting Data

Ignores Price-level Changes

Ignore Qualitative or Non-monetary Aspects

Variations in Accounting Practices

Forecasting based on historical analysis is not feasible

Means and not the End

Lack of ability to resolve problems

Lack of standardized definitions

Lack of universally accepted standard levels

Ratios based on unrelated figures

Types of Ratios

The ratios are classified into two types, which are then broken down into various sub-segments:

Traditional Classification- They are further classified into three types:

Statement of Profit and Loss Ratios- A ratio of two variables from the statement of profit and loss is known as the statement of profit and loss ratio. Balance Sheet ratios- In case both variables are from the balance sheet, it is classified as balance sheet ratios. Composite Ratios- If a ratio is computed with one variable from the statement of profit and loss and another variable from the balance sheet, it is called a composite ratio.

Functional Classification- They are further classified into four types:

Liquidity Ratios- The ability of the business to pay the amount due to stakeholders as and when it is due is known as liquidity, and the ratios calculated to measure it are known as ‘Liquidity Ratios. Solvency Ratios- The ratios calculated to measure solvency position are known as ‘Solvency Ratios. Activity or Turnover Ratios- This refers to the ratios that are calculated for measuring the efficiency of operations of a business based on the effective utilization of resources. Profitability Ratios- It refers to the analysis of profits in relation to revenue from operations or funds (or assets) employed in the business and the ratios calculated to meet this objective are known as ‘Profitability Ratios.

