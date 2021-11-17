CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme & Sample Paper 2021-22: Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) along with CBSE Sample Paper.

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) along with CBSE Sample Paper. These both are important resources for the preparation of CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22: CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): Class 12 Biology

Time: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

⇨ The Question Paper contains three sections.

⇨ Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

⇨ Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

⇨ Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

⇨ All questions carry equal marks.

⇨ There is no negative marking.

SECTION - A

Section – A consists of 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions from this section. The first

attempted 20 questions would be evaluated.

Que 1. The structure of bilobed anther consists of

A. 2 thecae, 2 sporangia

B. 4 thecae, 4 sporangia

C. 4 thecae, 2 sporangia

D. 2 thecae, 4 sporangia

Ans:

D. 2 thecae, 4 sporangia

Que 2.

Ans:

B. 3,3,2

3 in chalazar end 3 in the micropolar end and 2 nuclei in the center

Que 3:

The coconut water from tender coconut is

A. cellular endosperm.

B. free nuclear endosperm.

C. both cellular and nuclear endosperm.

D. free nuclear embryo

Ans:

B. Free nuclear endosperm

Que 4:

Pollen grains are well preserved as fossils because of presence of

A. sporopollenin

B. cellulose

C. lignocellulose

D. pectocellulose

Ans:

A. sporopollenin

Que 5:

Ans:

B. ii, iii

Que 6: Which of the following statements are correct with respect to hormones secreted by placenta?

(i) Placenta secretes relaxin during later stage of pregnancy.

(ii) Placenta secretes high amount of FSH during pregnancy.

(iii) Placenta secretes relaxin during initial stage of pregnancy.

(iv) Placenta secretes hCG and hPL during pregnancy.

A. (i) and (iv)

B. (i), (ii) and (iv)

C. (iii) and (iv)

D. (ii), (iii) and (iv)

Ans:

A) (i) and (iv)

For rest of the questions & answers, download CBSE sample paper & marking scheme from the following link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22 Term 1 [PDF]

CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2021-22 Term 1 [PDF]