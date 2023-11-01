Controlling Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 8, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Controlling Notes: Here, students can find handwritten Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8 Controlling Notes. This will guide you in appropriate revision for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 8 Controlling

What do you mean by Controlling

Controlling means ensuring that activities in an organization are performed as per the plans. Controlling function of a manager is a pervasive function. It is a primary function of every manager. It also ensures that an organization’s resources are being used effectively and efficiently for the achievement of predetermined goals.

Importance of controlling

Accomplishing organizational goals

Judging the accuracy of standards

Making efficient use of resources

Improving employee motivation

Ensuring order and discipline

Facilitating coordination in action

Limitations of controlling

Difficulty in setting quantitative standards

Little control over external factors

Resistance from employees

Costly affair

Controlling Process

Step 1:

Setting Performance Standards- Standards are the criteria against which actual performance would be measured. Thus, standards serve as benchmarks towards which an organization strives to work.

Step 2:

Measurement of Actual Performance- There are several techniques for measurement of performance. These include personal observation, sample checking, performance reports, etc. As far as possible, performance should be measured in the same units in which standards are set as this would make their comparison easier.

Step 3:

Comparing Actual Performance with Standards- This step involves a comparison of actual performance with the standard. Such comparison will reveal the deviation between actual and desired results.

Step 4:

Analyzing Deviations- Deviations have to be analyzed to figure out whether they fall under the appropriate range or not. Critical Point Control and Manager by exception are the methods to be used in this case.

Step 5

Taking Corrective Action- The final step in the controlling process is taking corrective action. No corrective action is required when the deviations are within acceptable limits. However, when the deviations go beyond the acceptable range, especially in important areas, it demands immediate managerial attention so that deviations do not occur again and standards are accomplished.

What is Critical Point Control?

It is neither economical nor easy to keep a check on each and every activity in an organization. Control should, therefore, focus on key result areas (KRAs) that are critical to the success of an organization.

What is management by exception?

Management by exception, which is often referred to as control by exception, is an important principle of management control based on the belief that an attempt to control everything results in controlling nothing.

