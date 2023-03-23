CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Paper Analysis 2023: On Monday, March 20, 2023, the CBSE board conducted the 12th class Computer Science board exam 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam was for 70 marks and students had 3 hours to attempt the paper. The exam got over at 1.30 pm. In this article, we have provided the exam analysis and question papers from CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2023 held today. You can also check the answer key prepared by subject experts from the link given in this article.
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Computer Science
|
Date
|
March 23, 2023
|
Time
|
10.30 AM to 01.30 PM
|
Difficulty level
|
Easy
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Paper Review 2023
Class 12th Computer Science Question Paper 2023 was described as easy by most of the students. The questions were from the syllabus, mostly similar to what the board provided in the sample papers.
Type of Questions asked in Today’s Computer Science Exam
- The question paper contained five sections, Sections A to E.
- All questions were compulsory.
- Section A had 18 questions carrying 01 mark each.
- Section B had 07 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each.
- Section C had Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each.
- Section D had 03 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each.
- Section E had 02 questions carrying 04 marks each.
Challenging Areas in Computer Science Questions
While the subject experts unanimously believed that no specific area of the questions were more challenging than the rest, students were divided in their opinion about the programming questions being of a higher difficulty level than the objective theoretical questions.
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023 PDF
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Answer Key 2023
CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023
CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.
You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below: