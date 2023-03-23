CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023, Download PDF With Solutions

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam was held today, March 23, 2023. You can view and download the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science question paper 2023 PDF here with answers.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper 2023: The Class 12 Computer Science exam of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) board was conducted today, March 23, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Computer Science is a key subject in CBSE board class 12 and is opted by students of all streams. Computer Science in simple terms is the study of computers, including algorithms, software design, hardware and computational theory. It’s an essential practice in the digital world and a very in-demand skill.

The CBSE 12th standard Computer Science paper also emphasizes developing students’ overall knowledge of the subject, both practical and theoretical. The Computer Science (Code: 083) theory is a scoring paper, but it requires practice. There are some scientific terms and processes in programming that students have to learn as well, but Computer Science is overall a subject that appeals to everyone. As such, the CBSE 12th Computer Science paper is a major event in the exam season, and students immediately want to learn about the exam level to judge their expected answer scores. You can read and download the SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 CBSE Class 12 Computer Science question paper 2023 PDF in the following sections, along with solutions and exam analysis.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper and Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE hasn’t published the 2023 class 12 Computer Science exam paper or answer key online yet, but we have curated the question paper for your reference. You can read and download the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Question paper 2023 here and check the answer key.

The CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper comprised 5 sections and 35 questions in total.

The paper was of 70 Marks.

The exam duration was 3 hours, and candidates were provided 15 minutes to read the question paper.

All questions were compulsory.

Section A had 18 questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B had 7 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C had 5 Short Answer type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D had 3 Long Answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E had 2 questions carrying 4 marks each.

One internal choice was given in Question 35.

All programming questions had to be answered using Python Language only

