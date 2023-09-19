Keeping Quiet Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 2 Flamingo (Poetry), Download PDF

Keeping Quiet Class 12 Notes: This article brings to you complete revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry Chapter 2, Keeping Quiet. We have also attached a PDF download link below for the same. These handwritten revision notes have been prepared by the subject experts as per the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024. Students appearing in the CBSE Board Exam 2024 must have a look at these complete and detailed revision notes.

Keeping Quiet is a poem about the power of introspection and silence. Here, the poet Pablo Neruda asks people to introspect and keep their minds still for just twelve seconds so that they can introspect their actions, their behavior, and their deeds. It is specifically for the people who indulge in brutal activities such as killing wildlife, conducting wars, and much more. The poem beautifully describes what introspection can do to the minds of people and how is it good to stop the bad deeds.

In these revision notes, students can find brief details about the author, the theme of the poem, summary of the poem, and line by line-by-line explanation of the poem. These are combined together and presented to you for your revision during examinations.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Flamingo (Prose) All chapters

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo (Poetry) Chapter 2 Keeping Quiet are:

About the author:

Pablo Neruda is the author of CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry Chapter 2, Keeping Quiet. Neftali Ricardo Reyes Basoalto is the real name of Pablo Neruda. He was born in the town of Parral in Chile. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. Neruda is known for simplistic and easily understandable pictures used in his poems that enhance the essence of the poem and are simply beautiful.

Theme of the Poem

The poem is about the art of introspection and the creation of mutual understanding among human beings. Introspection deals with acknowledging oneself and trying to understand the bad and good in oneself. The poet wants human beings to observe their deeds and create a clear distinction between right and wrong. According to him, introspection is the answer to the brutality and lack of humanness in human beings.

Keeping Quiet Summary

Keeping quiet is all about introspection. It wants to deliver a clear message to the people that introspection can serve as a method to understanding the brutality caused by them and how can they stop engaging in such acts.

The poet wishes to say that introspection can be easily done by everyone. It just takes a count to twelve and silence to introspect. The poet says that he will count to twelve and all he wants is everyone to shut their eyes and sit in silence and stay still. He wants everybody to not be involved in any form of communication for a few seconds and keep still. By any language, he means the mental communication that one is involved in through their thoughts.

He thinks of a situation when everything would be still, there would be the sound of the engines, or no movement of your body, and all of them together would be in a world that is exactly opposite to ours and this world would be a strange place.

The poet believes that for this moment, the world will be free from animal brutality. No fishermen will harm any whales. And people will stare at the pains and bruises they have garnered by working for the people of this planet.

People from the war will for ones undress their dirty clothes filled with the sweat and blood of innocent people and wear the clothes of normal people to be friends with them or understand them for at least a moment.

Neruda says that he does not want this activity to be confused with total inactivity. Because he wants us to understand certain things and introspect. Introspection involves thoughtfulness. Total inactivity can’t be counted as one. He wants only bad activities to be stopped for that moment such that people can introspect. He says that inactivity will refer to death but he is talking about the importance of life at the moment. The poet says that he wants all humans to take a break from the routinized and constant mobility in our lives and take this break so that the silence will interrupt our actions and make us wait and think.

He further compares the activity with the functioning of the earth. He says that winter comes and makes Earth pale and dull, which is the representation of sadness and death. But it lives again when spring hits and flowers and trees start blooming and you start to see the greenery all around. The same goes for introspection. During the process, things might appear dull as winter, but once it is completed, the flowers will bloom again.

To download the complete Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry, Chapter 2, Keeping Quiet

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper All Subjects 2023-2024