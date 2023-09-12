Indigo Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 5 Flamingo (Prose), Download PDF

Indigo Class 12 Notes: In this article, students can find complete and detailed handwritten revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo (Prose) Chapter 5, Indigo. We have also attached a PDF download link at the bottom of the article for students to save the revision notes for future reference. CBSE’s updated and revised syllabus 2024 has been considered while making these detailed Indigo Revision Notes.

The revision notes presented here consist of details about the author, the story, the summary of the chapter, the theme of the story important characters sketched from the chapter, and more. Students who are going to sit for their CBSE Board Examinations in 2024 must refer to these notes before they start with their preparation. Subject matter experts from our team have prepared these revision notes after thorough reading and analysis of the chapter in detail.

Revision Notes are your examination guides that consist of all the important topics and concepts from the chapter at a single location so that you don’t have to keep looking for answers. It saves a lot of time and becomes easy for last-minute revision partners. Students can also prepare their own revision notes while reading the chapters if they wish to. Or else the revision notes provided here are of top quality for you to score high marks on Boards.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo (Prose) Chapter 5 Indigo are:

About the Author:

Louis Fischer is the author of CBSE Class 12 Flamingo (Prose) Chapter Indigo. He has an amazing profile as he worked as a volunteer in the British Army between 1918 to 1920. Later, he made his career as a journalist and published for The New York Times, The Saturday Review, and various such European and Asian Publications. He has also worked as a faculty member at Princeton University. Following this, he started publishing books as an author. One such book is ‘Life of Mahatma Gandhi’ which garnered attention worldwide and is considered as one of the best books on the life of Mahatma Gandhi by Times Educational Supplement.

About the Story/ Synopsis of the Story

Indigo is the story of one of the most famous battles of Mahatma Gandhi against Britishers, for preserving the rights of the Indians. Indigo explains in detail the entire ‘Indigo; incident, how ere Indians were deprived of their rights, how the peasants of Bihar reached Gandhi for help, and how Gandhi solved the entire Champaran chapter. It is the story of the Indian struggle and deprivation of basic human needs by the Britishers and how one of the most prominent personalities from those days helped every peasant in Bihar to get their rights back. It is an excerpt from the book, “The Life of Mahatma Gandhi”. As we all know, Bapu has fought many such fights for Indian freedom but this remains special since this was the battle that forced Gandhi to demand freedom and plan the exit of the East India Company.

Theme of Indigo

Indigo is a chapter that deals with the struggle for Indian freedom. It is an incident from the life of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s prominent freedom fighter. The chapter has been written with the purpose of glorifying and educating students about the Bapu, his good deeds, his thoughts and ways of performing actions, and how he reached the thought of throwing Britishers from India and freeing us from British rule.

Character Sketches:

Rajkumar Shukla: He was a very determined and persistent personality who would do anything to protect himself and all the other peasants of Bihar from the unfairness of British landlords. He was a polite gentleman who had his own way of words and thus was able to bring Gandhi’s attention to the issue of Champaran. He is very rigid with his thoughts since he did not leave Gandhi’s side and followed him everywhere until Gandhi agreed to listen to him and come to Champaran with him. He was a small peasant but was brave and courageous enough to be determined to fight against the East India Company.

Mahatma Gandhi: Mahatma Gandhi’s character does not really need to be given a sketch but to answer the question, he was a man of his words and actions. He had the power to transform the way things worked out and bring justice to all the injustices prevalent in society. Gandhi was a leader and he knew he was pretty good at what he did. He had a different mindset, he liked solving things through talks and messages instead of guns and powders. He believed that kindness can change the world. He was very brave, and courageous since he had the audacity to fight against Britishers and demanding for the rights of Indians. It was his ideation, knowledge, perspective, willpower, dedication, leadership, and support that assisted many other freedom fighters in freeing our country from the cruel rule of the Britishers.

Summary (Important Points)

When Mahatma Gandhi was at an annual convention in Lucknow in 1917, he came across a peasant among the present 2301 delegates, who asked him to come to Champaran with him, and the people of the district needed him. The peasant was ‘Rajkumar Shukla’.

Rajkumar Shukla was an ordinary peasant from Bohar who wanted to fight against the unfair landlord system imposed by the Britishers on all the peasants of Bihar. Someone had told him that Gandhi could help him regarding the same and he should contact him.

Gandhi told him how busy he was with other people across India but Rajkumar did not lose hope and kept following Gandhi wherever he went. Looking at the dedication and willpower of Shukla, Gandhi was quite impressed and asked him to meet him in Calcutta, from where they would travel to Champaran.

After Gandhi’s commitments were taken care of, both of them boarded a train for Patna. Shukla took Gandhi to the residence of a lawyer whose name was Rajendra Prasad. He was the man who later became the president of the INC and India, But they could not meet him that day since he was out of town.

By the time Gandhi decided to collect complete information about the incidents related to Indigo and decided to go to Muzzafarpur. He sent a telegram to J.B. Kriplani, a professor at the Arts College of Muzzafarpur. On 15th of April 1917, he reached the place.

The lawyers of Muzzafarpur told Gandhi about their cases and fees since they represented peasants in a court of law. On hearing the fees amount, Gandhi scolded them for charging high fees to the poor peasants and came to the conclusion that going to the court would do them little good and peasants have to be freed from fear.

Gandhi found that the problem was that most of the arable land in the Champaran district was divided into large estates owned by Englishmen and worked by Indian tenants. The chief commercial crop was indigo. The landlords compelled all tenants to plant three twentieths or 15 percent of their holdings with indigo and surrender the entire indigo harvest as rent. This was done by a long-term contract. The landlords learned that Germany had developed synthetic indigo. They, thereupon, obtained agreements from the sharecroppers to pay them compensation for being released from the 15 percent arrangement. Meanwhile, the information about synthetic indigo reached the illiterate peasants who had signed, and they wanted their money back.

