Lost Spring Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 2 Flamingo (Prose), Download PDF

Lost Spring Class 12 Notes: In this article, students can find complete handwritten notes for CBSE Class 12 Flamingo (Prose) Chapter 2, Lost Spring. These revision notes consist of full details about the chapter and have been presented in a manner that is easily understandable by students. The notes have been divided into sections, to make it easy for students to look at all the relevant points and to keep them hooked. Students can know about the author, synopsis of the story, theme of the story, summary of the story, and some important lines from the text that can be directly asked in the question paper. The important sentences presented here have deep meanings, though they might look simple.

Class 12 Lost Spring Revision Notes have been prepared by our subject experts in accordance with the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024, for you all. The entire syllabus and sample paper have been observed and analyzed before presenting it to you all. Thus, students can be carefree while referring to these full and short revision notes. At the bottom of the article, a PDF download link has also been attached for students to save the notes for future reference.

Lost Spring is an important chapter from the examination’s point of view. It talks about some important concepts and issues of our society, that are essential for every one of us to talk about. This is a story that will touch your heart, ensure that you get the message, and might force you to think twice about the topic. Students who wish to score high marks in CBSE Board Examinations can go through these revision notes, especially during revision for Boards.

About the Author:

Anees Jung is the author of Class 12 Flamingo (Prose) Chapter 2, Lost Spring. She has been an editor and columnist for major newspapers in India and abroad. She has also authored various Indian books. Born in Rourkela, India, she likes to work on sensitive topics prevalent in the country.

About the Story/ Synopsis of the Story

Lost Spring is the story of poverty and children of underprivileged sections of our country. Based on the background of two cities Seemapuri and Firozabad, the story explores the life of children involved in the profession of rag picking and bangle making, respectively. It further talks about the innocent dreams of children and what it takes for them to even think about fulfilling those.

Theme of Lost Spring

Lost Spring is the story of underprivileged children who are deprived of dreaming, forget about fulfilling those. The theme of the story is to introduce readers to the small towns of India where communities such as rag pickers or bangle makers struggle every day for their survival. It talks about the stolen childhood of children who, from an early age, have been indulged in the profession that their parents are into. The story also talks about a few brave ones, who at least have the guts of dreaming.

Character Sketches:

Saheb- He is a young boy who lives in Seemapuri, a locality of refugees from Bangladesh. He is carefree since he feels that rag-picking gives him freedom. He is understanding and responsible since he started working at a tea shop despite not wanting to be under the control of the tea shop owner. He is enthusiastic as he excitedly tells the author that he wants to go to school if it is built in his neighborhood. He is innocent since he easily believes the author when she says she will build a school. He is always willing to learn and try new things as he wishes to play tennis.

Mukesh- Mukesh is a brave kid who has the guts to dream something completely extraordinary among the people of his background and community. He is determined to achieve his dream since he has a plan in his mind and he wishes to struggle for fulfilling it. He is the kind of person who tries to stay satisfied with what he has and expresses gratitude for the same, this can be explained by his statement that he lives in a house that is now being rebuilt. He is realistic and practical since he knows that he cannot fly a plane without education.

Summary (Important Points)

The author meets a young boy, Saheb-e-Alam who lives in Seemapuri. Seemapuri is the locality of refugees from Dhaka, who have shifted here in search of daily bread and butter. The community of Seemapuri people is into the profession of ragpicking.

Saheb says that rag-picking is their source of daily income. They sometimes come across a 10 rupee note in the garbage, and thus consider their garbage bag as ‘gold’.

Along with his friends, Saheb roams around the streets of Seemapuri and neighboring cities in search of gold in their garbage bags. But, all of them walk barefoot. On asking why were they not wearing slippers, the group of boys gave various reasons such as they didn’t have one, or their mother did not keep them off the shelf. The author here tries to reflect on the condition of the kids that they don’t even have a pair of shoes to wear. One of the boys from the group says that he has never owned a pair of shoes in his entire lifetime, while the one who was wearing two different shoes replies that someone gave them to him.

The author describes Seemapuri in the chapter. She says, “In structures of mud, with roofs of tin and tarpaulin, devoid of sewage, drainage or running water, live 10,000 ragpickers”.

For the elders of Seemapuri, ragpicking is a way of survival. On the other hand, for children, it is wrapped in wonder, since they might end up finding some extra bucks.

Saheb likes to play tennis but given the difference of class in two sections of our society, he can’t do so. During the night, when no one is around, Saheb sneaks in to play the game and the watchman allows him to do so for some time. By this stanza, you can understand that since the watchman belongs to the same community and can understand his feelings, he lets him play on the tennis court for some time.

Then, Saheb starts working at a tea shop. He said that he gets 800 rupees in a month and all his meals. He has to carry the canister of milk which he feels is heavier than his plastic bag, since he was his own master when he used to do rag picking but now he works for someone else.

Another story in the chapter is from Firozabad, a city that indulges in the art of bangle-making.

Mukesh, a young boy from the city wants to be a motor mechanic. This makes him different and brave from the rest of the people since he has dreamt of doing something completely out of the box, than his family and town.

In Firozabad, children work in glass furnaces to produce bangles of different shapes and sizes, unaware of the fact that it is illegal for children to work at such a young age, especially in these dangerous locations.

The author then describes the area and house where Mukesh resides. “We walk down stinking lanes choked with garbage, past homes that remain hovels with crumbling walls, wobbly doors, no windows, crowded with families of humans and animals coexisting in a primeval state”. The house is described in such a manner, “bangs a wobbly iron door with his foot, and pushes it open. We enter a half-built shack. In one part of it, thatched with dead grass, is a firewood stove over which sits a large vessel of sizzling spinach leaves. On the ground, in large aluminum platters, are more chopped vegetables”.

The story then talks about Indian customs prevalent in every house in India, despite the race, class, and community of people. The lines from the text that describe it are, “Not much older in years, she has begun to command respect as the bahu, the daughter-in-law of the house, already in charge of three men — her husband, Mukesh, and their father. When the older man enters, she gently withdraws behind the broken wall and brings her veil closer to her face. As custom demands, daughters-in-law must veil their faces before male elders”.

Then the author talks about two different worlds where one family is caught under the web of poetry while the other one consists of the vicious circle of middlemen, sahukar, policemen, and politicians.

On being asked if he wants to fly an airplane someday, he answers ‘No’ with a sight of embarrassment on his face. This shows that he is very practical about his dream since he understands the difference between driving a car and flying an airplane. He understands that he needs a good education to be able to fly an airplane.

Important Lines from the Text with Their Meanings

1. Seemapuri, a place on the periphery of Delhi yet miles away from it, metaphorically.

Answer. This line wishes to express the difference between the lifestyle of two places that are geographically very close to each other but holds major difference in terms of the lifestyle people have there. Here, Seemapuri is very close to Delhi geographically but if we talk about the actual development of Seemapuri and the kind of lifestyle it has, years and years will pass for it to be able to be like Delhi. Seemapuri is miles away from Delhi in comparison to the development, economic condition, and lifestyle of people in the latter.

2. The young men echo the lament of their elders

Answer. The line simply states that the young men of a household are the exact replica of their parents and wish to do the same as their elders. They speak the voice of their elder men and even indulge in the same profession. Thus, it is said that the young men in Firozabad echo (speak) about the grief of their elderly men, The grief of being a bangle maker, the grief of not being able to do something great out of their lives, the grief of not being able to send their kids to school. Thus, the youngsters of Firozabad shout the same grief as their parents as that is the only work they have learned their entire lives.

