The Interview Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 7 Flamingo (Prose), Download PDF

The Interview Class 12 Notes: In this article, students can find handwritten revision notes for CBSE Class 12 Flamingo Prose Chapter 12, The Interview. These short and full revision notes have been prepared by our subject experts as per the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024. Students who are going to appear for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations in 2024 must have a look at these notes. Those who wish to save these notes for future reference can use the free PDF download link attached below.

The Interview is a different chapter in Flamingo that revolves around journalism and the art of interviewing. It presents different perspectives people and famous personalities have towards interviews. The chapter is short, crisp, and easy. To ensure that you answer every question from this chapter in the examination, do read NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Chapter The Interview , along with these revision notes.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Flamingo (Prose) All chapters

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo (Prose) Chapter 7 The Interview are:

About the Author:

Christopher Silvester is the author of CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Prose, Chapter 7, The Interview. He has studied as a student of history at Peterhouse Cambridge. Post that he worked as a reporter for Private Eye and has produced features for Vanity Fair. His 10 years of dedicated service as a reporter brought him fame.

About the Story/ Synopsis of the Story

The story is an excerpt from Silvester’s Introduction to the Penguin Book of Interviews. The story talks about the perception people have towards interviews and its various aspects. While celebrities consider interviews as a source of intrusion into their lives, on the other hand, listeners, viewers, and interviewers consider them a source of truth. The chapter lays down different perspectives of famous personalities on the process of Interview. In the second half of the chapter, a small excerpt from the interview between Umberto Eco, novelist and professor at the University of Bologna in Italy, and Mukund Padmanabhan, a reporter from The Hindu, has been presented for you all.

Theme of The Interview

The Interview is based on the backdrop of journalism and the art of interviews. What opinions do people have about interviews, what are the positive and negative aspects of interviews, what do interviews mean to different personalities around the globe and what experiences have people been through in various interviews of their lives? All of these questions are answered in this chapter.

Character Sketches:

Umberto Eco- Umberto Eco is an absolutely dedicated individual who wishes to bring slight changes in the world by imparting knowledge through his scholarly works and novels. He is extremely punctual and values his time. Eco laid out the concept of interstices in the interview, where he explained that the empty spaces available to us throughout our day can be used by people to do some work. He used an example from his life, where he had said that if he waits for lift of someone else, he utilizes that time and writes an article in that amount of time. This example is a pure reflection of his punctual and dedicated soul. He is humble and down-to-earth since he wants to get recognized as an academician or scholar who writes novels on Sundays and not as a novelist. Umberto is quite polite since he answered all the questions with utmost honesty and patience. The conversation reveals that he was interested in the interview and was giving intriguing answers. Unlike many other celebrities, his opinions about journalism and interviews were different.

Mukund Padmanabhan- Mukund knew his work well and was dedicated to journalism. The amount of research or as we popularly say ‘homework’ he had done for the interview showcased this. Padmanabhan was into good journalism since he did not make the interviewee uncomfortable at any moment throughout the interview and sticked to only relevant, intellectual, and good questions. His questions were focused on bringing something good out of Umberto and extracting the best of his knowledge and opinions.

Summary (Important Points)

Interviews have been part of journalism for more than 130 years now.

Almost every person in the world might have listened to or watched at least an interview in their entire lifetime. Despite the commonality the art of interview holds, people have a lot of diverse opinions regarding it.

Some consider the interview in its highest form, a source of truth, and, in its practice, an art while interviewees, especially celebrities, see themselves as its victims, might despise the interview as an unwarranted intrusion into their lives, or feel that it somehow diminishes them.

S. Naipaul1 ‘feels that some people are wounded by interviews and lose a part of themselves.

Lewis Carroll, the creator of Alice in Wonderland, was said to have had ‘a just horror of the interviewer’ and he never consented to be interviewed.

Rudyard Kipling on being asked about why he refuses to give interviews answered, “Because it is immoral! It is a crime, just as much of a crime as an offense against my person, as an assault, and just as much merits punishment. It is cowardly and vile. No respectable man would ask it, much less give it”.

Saul Bellow had described interviews as being like thumbprints on his windpipe.

Denis Brian writes, “These days, more than at any other time, our most vivid impressions of our contemporaries are through interviews. Almost everything of the moment reaches us through one man asking questions of another. Because of this, the interviewer holds a position of unprecedented power and influence”.

For complete Revision Notes of The Interview, click on the link below

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper All Subjects 2023-2024