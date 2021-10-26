CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Graphics subject is available here for download in PDF format. It is based on the latest CBSE Syllabus and exam pattern.

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Graphics subject is available here for download in PDF format. It is based on the latest CBSE Syllabus and exam pattern. The link to download this sample paper along with its marking scheme is given at the end of this article. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam of Graphics subject.

CBSE Class 12 Graphics Sample Paper (Term 1) Based New CBSE Syllabus: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Max. Time Allowed: 60 Minutes (1Hrs.) Max. Marks: 15

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections: A, B and C.

2. Section A has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

3. Section b has 12 questions. Attempt ANY 10 questions.

4. Section C has 6 questions. Attempt any 5 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A- KNOWLEDGE/ UNDERSTANDING (ATTEMPT ANY 10)

1. What was the time period of the origin of Deccan period?

A). 17th to 20th century

B). 16th to 19th century

C). 14th to 15th century

D). 14th to 16th century

2. Name the painter of Rajasthani painting Maru Ragni.

A). Nihalchand

B). Nainsukh

C). Sahibdin

D). Dana

3. Which of the following painting has been painted by artist Dana?

A-Chaugan player

B-Maru Ragini

C-Radha BaniThani

D- Krishna on swing

4. What's the Sub- School of Rajasthani Painting 'Radha (Bani- Thani)'.

A). Mewar

B). Bikaner

C). Chamba

D). Kishangarh

5. Who painted Krishna with the Gopis?

A). Miskin

B). Manaku

C). Sahibdin

D). Mir Sayyid Al

6. Nainsukh is a painter of which Sub school?

A- Kangra

B-Guler

C -Basoli

D-Garhwal

7. In which collection Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan has been kept?

A). National Museum, New Delhi

B). Dhoomimal Art Gallery

C). Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi

D). National Museum of Modern Art, New Delhi

8. Who was Ustad faqir ullah khan?

A- A Ruler

B- An Artist

C- A Citizen Of Mughal Times

D- An Advisor to King

9. Name the school of Pahari Art.

A. Kota

B. Kishangarh

C. Bikaner

D. Kangra

10. In which reign was the Mughal painting 'Kabir and Raidas’ painted?

A). Jahangir

B). Akbar

C). Shahjahan

D). Provincial Mughal

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Sample Paper and Marking Scheme from the following links

Download CBSE Class 12 Graphics Sample Paper (Term 1) 2021-22

Download CBSE Class 12 Graphics Marking Scheme (Term 1) 2021-22