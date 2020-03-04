CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review, Latest Updates - Watch Live video!

CBSE: CBSE conducted 12th History board exam 2020 today. Check today’s History paper analysis, review, updates. A team from JagranJosh.com has visited CBSE examination centres to collect feedback from the students. Many students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of the paper was average. However, some students said the paper was a bit lengthy. A live video is also available here.

CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2020: Paper Pattern

There were 5 sections in the question paper of CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2020. More detail about each section is given below

Part A: Question number 1 to 20 (1 Mark each)

Part B: Question number 21 to 24 (3 Marks each)

Part C: Question number 25 to 27 (8 Marks each - )

Part D: Question numbers 28 to 30 (6 Marks each)

Part E: Question numbers 31 (6 Marks - Map based)

The complete question paper carried 80 marks. The complete CBSE 12th History is available here for download in PDF format. Download now!

Main points from the feedback of students:

- The difficulty level of the CBSE 12th History paper 2020: Moderate

- All the questions in the paper were from the latest CBSE 12th History syllabus 2019 - 2020

- Questions repeated from previous years’ papers: some said 3 to 4 were almost similar

More updates will be available here shortly.

As per CBSE Date Sheet 2020, the next important exams are Accountancy, Political Science, Chemistry (for Class 12 students) and Science & Maths (for Class 10 students). Students preparing for CBSE board exam 2020 can check other important articles related to ongoing CBSE board exams 2020.

