CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021-22: Check Important MCQ with Answers (Case Study Questions)

Check important multiple choice questions with answers for the Maths subject of CBSE Class 12. These questions and answers are published by CBSE itself and are important for the preparation of the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22. Term 1 of CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021 will be based on the multiple choice questions so these questions are important for preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021-22: Important MCQ with Answers

Relation and Function

Case Study 1:

A general election of Lok Sabha is a gigantic exercise. About 911 million people were eligible to vote and voter turnout was about 67%, the highest ever

Let I be the set of all citizens of India who were eligible to exercise their voting right in general election held in 2019. A relation ‘R’ is defined on I as follows:

R = {(𝑉1, 𝑉2) ∶ 𝑉1, 𝑉2 ∈ 𝐼 and both use their voting right in general election – 2019}

1. Two neighbors X and Y∈ I. X exercised his voting right while Y did not cast her vote in the general election – 2019. Which of the following is true?

a. (X,Y) ∈R

b. (Y,X) ∈R

c. (X,X) ∉R

d. (X,Y) ∉R

2. Mr.’𝑋’ and his wife ‘𝑊’both exercised their voting right in general election -2019, Which of the following is true?

a. both (X,W) and (W,X) ∈ R

b. (X,W) ∈ R but (W,X) ∉ R

c. both (X,W) and (W,X) ∉ R

d. (W,X) ∈ R but (X,W) ∉ R

3. Three friends F1, F2 and F3 exercised their voting right in general election-2019, then which of the following is true?

a. (F1,F2 ) ∈R, (F2,F3) ∈ R and (F1,F3) ∈ R

b. (F1,F2 ) ∈ R, (F2,F3) ∈ R and (F1,F3) ∉ R

c. (F1,F2 ) ∈ R, (F2,F2) ∈R but (F3,F3) ∉ R

d. (F1,F2 ) ∉ R, (F2,F3) ∉ R and (F1,F3) ∉ R

4. The above defined relation R is __________

a. Symmetric and transitive but not reflexive

b. Universal relation

c. Equivalence relation

d. Reflexive but not symmetric and transitive

5. Mr. Shyam exercised his voting right in General Election – 2019, then Mr. Shyam is related to which of the following?

a. All those eligible voters who cast their votes

b. Family members of Mr.Shyam

c. All citizens of India

d. Eligible voters of India

Answers:

1. (d) (X,Y) ∉R

2. (a) both (X,W) and (W,X) ∈ R

3. (a) (F1,F2 ) ∈R, (F2,F3) ∈ R and (F1,F3) ∈ R

4. (c) Equivalence relation

5. (a) All those eligible voters who cast their votes

More questions are available in the PDF published by CBSE. The link to download CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021-22 is given below

