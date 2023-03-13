CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board exam 2023 was conducted today. Students finished their attempt just a few minutes ago and you can check here the candidates' reviews of the question paper. Get the direct link to download the question paper and check CBSE 12th Physical Education answer key as well.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2023 was conducted today from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023. In this article, we have provided the Physical Education question paper exam analysis, download link to the question paper PDF and the answer key for the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Physical Education Date March 13, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Review 2023

The students who emerged from the examination centres after their exam had a unanimous view that the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper was just how they anticipated, based on the sample paper and previous year papers. The subject teachers also said that the question paper was very scoring with questions covering the whole curriculum. In addition, the subject experts mentioned that the question paper level was actually moderately difficult but the sample papers and previous year papers had helped the students foresee the question paper and prepare well.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Physical Education Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Core exam 2023 was for 70 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper contained 37 questions. The paper was divided into Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. Section A (MCQs) : Questions 1-18, 1 mark each. Sections B (Very Short Answer Type Questions) : Questions 19-24, carrying 2 marks each. Sections C (Short Answer Type Questions) - Questions 25-30, carrying 3 marks each. Sections D (Case Study Questions) - Questions 31-33 carrying 4 marks each. Section E (Long Answer Type Questions) - Questions 34-37, carrying 5 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

