CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2023: Physical Education Board exam for CBSE 12th class students was conducted today from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2023: CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2023 was held today, from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM, on March 13, 2023. The paper was conducted for 70 marks and in addition to the 3 hours given to attempt the paper, 15 minutes were provided for the students to go through the questions before they started writing at 10.30 AM. While the exam is over for the 2023 board exam candidates, candidates from the 2023-24 academic session are eagerly awaiting the question papers, reviews and analysis to prepare for their own exams in the upcoming year. In this article, students can check the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2023 and download its PDF free of cost.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2023

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Physical Education

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education 2023 Question Paper Design

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper contained 37 questions. The paper was divided into Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. Section A (MCQs): Questions 1-18, 1 mark each. Sections B (Very Short Answer Type Questions): Questions 19-24, carrying 2 marks each. Sections C (Short Answer Type Questions) - Questions 25-30, carrying 3 marks each. Sections D (Case Study Questions) - Questions 31-33 carrying 4 marks each. Section E (Long Answer Type Questions) - Questions 34-37, carrying 5 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper 2023

