CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key 2023: Today was the Physical Education paper for the 12th class board exam candidates of CBSE. Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key, Question Paper PDF, Exam Analysis and Review here.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key 2023: On March 13, 2023, the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam 2023 was held from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The paper was worth 70 marks and students were given 3 hours to attempt it. 15 minutes were provided for the students to review the questions before starting to write at 10.30 AM. While Physical Education is not a core subject, it is a very scoring subject and hence, a common choice amongst students. Scoring well in CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper will help students in boosting their overall performance in the 12th board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board CBSE Subject Physical Education Exam Date 13th March, 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Answer Key 2023

Although CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Physical Education answer key or marking scheme yet, our subject experts have prepared the answer key for the 2023 Physical Education question paper based on the sample paper and marking scheme released by the board previously.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking scheme hasn’t been released yet.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education 2023 Answer Key (Set 4 Series EF1GH)



Section A

1 Identify the Asana:

A Bhujangasana

2 Traits like sadness, mood swings, and emotional instability are related with

D Neuroticism

3 Which of these is NOT the factor affecting projectile trajectory?

C Buoyant Force

4 Which of the following factors, does NOT determine flexibility?

C Efficiency of lungs

5 Fartlek Training is used to develop

A Endurance

6 Which type of coordinate ability is required for games like judo and wrestling?

7 The ability to tolerate a higher concentration of ____ can help in improving endurance performance

A Lactic Acid

8 Centre of gravity is the average location of an object’s

A Weight

9 Assertion: Aggression is part of human behaviour and is necessary for an individual to live and struggle for higher achievements.

Reason: Aggression is inevitable and inseparable in sports activities.

B Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is ot the correct explanation of Assertion.

10 Role of water in human body is to ____

A Regulate body temperature

11 Which of the following are water-soluble vitamins?

B Vitamin B and C

12 Which of the following asana is NOT used to cure Asthma?

B Dhanurasana

13 How many total matches will be played in a knockout fixture of 19 teams?

A 18

14 Knock out tournament is also known as

A Elimination Tournament

15 First Deaflympic Games was organized in the year ____

C 1924

16 Match the following:

A I - 3, II - 1, III - 4, IV - 2

17 Match the following:

A I - 2, II - 1, III - 4, IV - 3

18 Menarche is related to :

A Ending of menstrual period in women

Section B

19 Briefly explain any two factors determining endurance.

1 Aerobic Capacity

Oxygen intake Oxygen Transport Oxygen Uptake Energy Reserves

2 Lactic Acid Tolerance

3 Muscle Composition

4 Movement Economy

20 What do you understand by “Goal Setting”?

Goal setting is a technique of motivation where a sportsperson has a goal, and knows how to achieve it and why to achieve it, This, in turn, motivates the sportsperson.

