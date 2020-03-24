CBSE Class 12 Sociology: Download Previous Years’ Paper From 2019 to 2015 with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE has postponed the Class 12th Sociology Board Exam until further notice due to the COVID-19 spread in the country. Students who are supposed to appear in this exam can utilize this extended time period in better preparation of their subject. Previous years’ papers can prove to be of great help as you can solve these papers to evaluate your progress and preparation.

In this article, we have also provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper.

However, as per the latest sample paper issued by CBSE for the year 2019-20, there have been some major changes made in the exam pattern. The new exam pattern will have 38 questions in total. In past years the question paper carried 28 questions overall. Let’s have a look at the new exam pattern and question weightage as per the latest sample paper.

Class 12th Sociology Board Exam 2020 will have 4 sections:

Section A - 20 Questions - 1 mark each

Section B - 9 questions - 2 marks each

Section C - 6 Questions - 4 marks each

Section D - 3 questions - 6 marks each

From the current year, CBSE has also introduced 1 mark MCQs in the new exam pattern. Here are a few examples for your reference:

Ques: A system of democracy in which the members of a group or community participate

collectively in decision making. This is called a) dictatorship

b) monarchy c) representative democracy d) participatory democracy

Ques: Farmer's suicide is a matrix event. Which of the following options is not responsible for farmer suicide?

a) educational expenses b) agriculture loans c) diversification d) Marriage and dowry

Although the pattern for the current year has been changed and is not similar to the above-provided links the students need not worry, The type of questions that will be asked has the same syllabus. Students can solve the above provided previous question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Sociology 2020 in the last-minute revision process.