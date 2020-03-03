Search

CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision

Accountancy is one of the most important subjects of Commerce Stream. Check important resources and tips to make your last-day revision quick and stress-free.

Mar 3, 2020 11:00 IST
Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision
CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Board Exam is scheduled for 5th March 2020. Students appearing for the exam are revising all the syllabus. However, students generally face issues and panic during the last minute revision process. Students can go through the below mentioned important resources for preparation and how to use them in the revision process.

Latest CBSE 12th Accountancy Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

Sample Papers issued by CBSE can prove to be helpful to students appearing for CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2020. CBSE has changed the exam pattern for the paper and students can refer to the latest sample paper issued by the CBSE to understand the new exam scheme. The Board Exam 2020 for Accountancy will be based on the same exam pattern.

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020

CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or Answer Sheet of 2019 subject-Topper)

Every year CBSE publishes a model answer sheet of the student who got a perfect score in the exam. The students can refer to this answer-sheet to understand the pattern of attempting the exam. Students can examine which sections should be attempted first and how one should draft an answer for the theoretical questions.

Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

List of Important MCQs

Although the Accountancy exam is based on calculative questions one should not forget to prepare for theory and 1 mark objective type questions. From this year, CBSE has included MCQs in the exam pattern which will carry 1 mark each. Students can refer to the below link to check some important MCQs and their answers.

CBSE 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs with Answers
 

Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers

In the last few days before the exam, it is often suggested that the students should concentrate on selective study rather than detailed learning. This not only saves their time but helps them cover all the important topics before the exam. You can check chapter-wise important questions and answers for quick revision. 

Class 12 Accountancy Chapter-Wise Most Important Questions & Answers.
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Chapter-Wise Important Topics

Syllabus and Unit Wise Weightage

It is important for students to understand the entire syllabus of the Accountancy paper and prepare for the exam accordingly. The below-mentioned unit-wise marks distribution will help students understand which section carries more marks and are more important. Understanding the syllabus helps the student to easily plan their revision process.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2019-20 & Important Resources

Units

 

Marks

Part A

Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations, Partnership Firms and

Companies

 

 

Unit 1. Financial Statements of Not-for-Profit Organizations

10

 

Unit 2. Accounting for Partnership Firms

30

 

Unit 3. Accounting for Companies

20

 

 

6

Part B

Financial Statement Analysis

 

 

Unit 4. Analysis of Financial Statements

12

 

Unit 5. Cash Flow Statement

8

 

 

2

Part C

Project Work

20

 

Project work will include:

 

 

Project File

4 Marks

 

 

Written Test

12 Marks (One Hour)

 

 

Viva Voce

4 Marks

 

Part B

Computerized Accounting

 

 

Unit 4. Computerized Accounting

20

Part C

Practical Work

20

 

Practical work will include:

 

 

Practical File 4 Marks

 

 

Practical Examination 12 Marks (One Hour)

 

 

Viva Voce 4 Marks

 

 

Previous Year Papers for Class 12th Accountancy Exam

It is recommended that in the last days before the exam, students should concentrate on solving practice and previous papers. This helps in evaluating the speed and preparation. Previous year paper also helps the student to understand the type of questions asked in the exam.

Students can refer to the mentioned links and important resources to score good marks in their Accountancy Board Exam 2020.

 

