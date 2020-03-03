CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Board Exam is scheduled for 5th March 2020. Students appearing for the exam are revising all the syllabus. However, students generally face issues and panic during the last minute revision process. Students can go through the below mentioned important resources for preparation and how to use them in the revision process.

Latest CBSE 12th Accountancy Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

Sample Papers issued by CBSE can prove to be helpful to students appearing for CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Board Exam 2020. CBSE has changed the exam pattern for the paper and students can refer to the latest sample paper issued by the CBSE to understand the new exam scheme. The Board Exam 2020 for Accountancy will be based on the same exam pattern.

CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or Answer Sheet of 2019 subject-Topper)

Every year CBSE publishes a model answer sheet of the student who got a perfect score in the exam. The students can refer to this answer-sheet to understand the pattern of attempting the exam. Students can examine which sections should be attempted first and how one should draft an answer for the theoretical questions.

Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

List of Important MCQs

Although the Accountancy exam is based on calculative questions one should not forget to prepare for theory and 1 mark objective type questions. From this year, CBSE has included MCQs in the exam pattern which will carry 1 mark each. Students can refer to the below link to check some important MCQs and their answers.

Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers

In the last few days before the exam, it is often suggested that the students should concentrate on selective study rather than detailed learning. This not only saves their time but helps them cover all the important topics before the exam. You can check chapter-wise important questions and answers for quick revision.

Syllabus and Unit Wise Weightage

It is important for students to understand the entire syllabus of the Accountancy paper and prepare for the exam accordingly. The below-mentioned unit-wise marks distribution will help students understand which section carries more marks and are more important. Understanding the syllabus helps the student to easily plan their revision process.

Units Marks Part A Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations, Partnership Firms and Companies Unit 1. Financial Statements of Not-for-Profit Organizations 10 Unit 2. Accounting for Partnership Firms 30 Unit 3. Accounting for Companies 20 6 Part B Financial Statement Analysis Unit 4. Analysis of Financial Statements 12 Unit 5. Cash Flow Statement 8 2 Part C Project Work 20 Project work will include: Project File 4 Marks Written Test 12 Marks (One Hour) Viva Voce 4 Marks Part B Computerized Accounting Unit 4. Computerized Accounting 20 Part C Practical Work 20 Practical work will include: Practical File 4 Marks Practical Examination 12 Marks (One Hour) Viva Voce 4 Marks

Previous Year Papers for Class 12th Accountancy Exam

It is recommended that in the last days before the exam, students should concentrate on solving practice and previous papers. This helps in evaluating the speed and preparation. Previous year paper also helps the student to understand the type of questions asked in the exam.

Students can refer to the mentioned links and important resources to score good marks in their Accountancy Board Exam 2020.