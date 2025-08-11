UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams from 2026-27: What You Need to Know

CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams 2026-27: CBSE has proposed an open-book system for students. If you want to know the full details, then check the article here. 

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 11, 2025, 10:01 IST
CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams from 2026-27: What You Need to Know
CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams from 2026-27: What You Need to Know

CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams from 2026-27, What You Need to Know: Students will be pleased to know that the CBSE has proposed an open-book assessment system for Class 9 for the 2025-26 academic session. 

CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams 2026-27

The governing body of CBSE, which is the highest decision-making authority, approved the proposal at a meeting held in June. 

According to the meeting minutes, the proposal discusses integrating open-book assessments in Class 9 as part of a three-part paper assessment system that includes core subjects such as Maths, Science, and Social Science. 

This decision is made in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023, which is based on the National Education Policy, 2020. 

CBSE Introduces Open Book Assessment?

NCFSE mentions open assessment as one where students have to access resources and references while answering the questions. 

Earlier in December 2023, the board had approved a pilot study on open-book assessments for classes 9 to 12. It was meant to examine aspects like completion time. 

In the pilot study, the minutes of the meeting stated: “Analysis of student performance revealed scores ranging from 12% to 47%, indicating challenges in effectively utilising resources and grasping interdisciplinary concepts.”

Despite the hurdles, the teachers expressed their positive response to the OBAs. The feedback indicated the need for structured guidance that would help students apply knowledge contextually. 

The pilot study revealed “performance challenges but also teacher support for OBAs,” the governing body noted.

Current Plan Of CBSE

The current plan for CBSE involves developing standardised sample papers to ensure the quality and also promote critical thinking. 

With the help of this, a framework of OBAs will be an integral part of the exams. This initiative aims to reduce stress and encourage real-world application of knowledge. 

In 2014, CBSE brought in an Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA), to ease the students with the exams. It was being done for class 9 for the subjects English, Hindi, Maths, Science and Social Science and in class 11 for Economics, Biology and Geography but later the board dropped stating that it doesn’t help build critical abilities among the students. 

Other Related Links



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News