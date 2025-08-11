CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams from 2026-27, What You Need to Know: Students will be pleased to know that the CBSE has proposed an open-book assessment system for Class 9 for the 2025-26 academic session.

CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams 2026-27

The governing body of CBSE, which is the highest decision-making authority, approved the proposal at a meeting held in June.

According to the meeting minutes, the proposal discusses integrating open-book assessments in Class 9 as part of a three-part paper assessment system that includes core subjects such as Maths, Science, and Social Science.

This decision is made in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023, which is based on the National Education Policy, 2020.

CBSE Introduces Open Book Assessment?

NCFSE mentions open assessment as one where students have to access resources and references while answering the questions.