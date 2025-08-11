CBSE Class 9 Open Book Exams from 2026-27, What You Need to Know: Students will be pleased to know that the CBSE has proposed an open-book assessment system for Class 9 for the 2025-26 academic session.
The governing body of CBSE, which is the highest decision-making authority, approved the proposal at a meeting held in June.
According to the meeting minutes, the proposal discusses integrating open-book assessments in Class 9 as part of a three-part paper assessment system that includes core subjects such as Maths, Science, and Social Science.
This decision is made in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023, which is based on the National Education Policy, 2020.
CBSE Introduces Open Book Assessment?
NCFSE mentions open assessment as one where students have to access resources and references while answering the questions.
Earlier in December 2023, the board had approved a pilot study on open-book assessments for classes 9 to 12. It was meant to examine aspects like completion time.
In the pilot study, the minutes of the meeting stated: “Analysis of student performance revealed scores ranging from 12% to 47%, indicating challenges in effectively utilising resources and grasping interdisciplinary concepts.”
Despite the hurdles, the teachers expressed their positive response to the OBAs. The feedback indicated the need for structured guidance that would help students apply knowledge contextually.
The pilot study revealed “performance challenges but also teacher support for OBAs,” the governing body noted.
Current Plan Of CBSE
The current plan for CBSE involves developing standardised sample papers to ensure the quality and also promote critical thinking.
With the help of this, a framework of OBAs will be an integral part of the exams. This initiative aims to reduce stress and encourage real-world application of knowledge.
In 2014, CBSE brought in an Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA), to ease the students with the exams. It was being done for class 9 for the subjects English, Hindi, Maths, Science and Social Science and in class 11 for Economics, Biology and Geography but later the board dropped stating that it doesn’t help build critical abilities among the students.
