CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 with Solution: Best to Prcatice Impoprtant Questions

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Term 2 Sample Paper 2022: Students can now clearly know the paper pattern and the level of questions expected in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2CBSE Exam 2022. We have provided below the sample paper of Social Science that has been prepared by the experienced subject teachers. This paper is set entirely in accordance with the term 2 syllabus and the latest term-wise pattern introduced by the CBSE Board. Students can download both the sample paper and solution in PDF from the link mentioned in this article below.

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

General Instructions:

1.This Question paper has five sections- A, B, C, D and E. All questions are compulsory.

2.Section-A: Question no. 1 to 5 are very short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

3.Section-B: Question no. 6 to 8 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

4.Section-C: Question no. 9 and 10 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

5.Section-D: Question no. 11 and 12 are Case Based questions.

6.Section-E: Question no. 13 is map based, carrying 3 marks with two parts, 13.1 from History (1 mark) and 13.2 from Geography (2 marks).

7.There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

8.Separate instructions are given with each Section and question, wherever necessary.

CBSE Class 9 Social Social Science Term 2 Syllabus 2022

SECTION -A( Very Short Answer Questions) (2x5=10)

1.Who were the Bolsheviks? (2)

2.Why does India have a monsoon type of climate? (2)

3.ldentify the social and economic groups which are most vulnerable to poverty in India. (2)

4.What makes an election democratic? (2)

5.Study the following climatic data and answer the questions given below:

5.1Name the rainiest month of the year. How much is the rainfall in this month. (1)

5.2Name the hottest month and write the temperature. (1)

SECTION -B (Short Answer Type Questions) (3x3=9)

6.How is socio-cultural and economic factor responsible for poverty in India? (3)

OR

Explain the principle measures taken in Punjab, Kerala & West Bengal to reduce poverty? (3)

7.What were the social, cconomic and political conditions in Russia before 1905? (3)

8.Explain the three types of election in India. (3)

SECTIONC (Long Answer Type Questions) (5x2=10)

9.Explain the major powers and functions of the Parliament. (5)

OR

"The Prime Minister is the head of the government." Justify the statement. (5)

10.Write a note on any five programmes that have been developed for eradication of poverty in India. (5)

OR

What are the major reasons for the less effectiveness of poverty alleviation programmes? (5)

SECTION-D ( Case Based Questions) (4x2=8)

11.Read the given text and answer the following questions

On 30 January 1933, President Hindenburg offered the Chancellorship, the highest position in the cabinet of ministers, to Hitler. By now the Nazis had managed to rally the conservatives to their cause. A mysterious fire that broke out in the German Parliament building in February facilitated his move. The ire Decree of 28 February 1933 indefinitely suspended civic rights like freedom of speech, press and assembly that had been guaranteed by the Weimar constitution. Then he turned on his arch enemies, the Communists, most of whom were hurriedly packed off to the newly established concentration camps.

On 3 March 1933, the famous Enabling Act was passed. This act established dictatorship in Germany. It gave Hitler all powers to sideline Parliament and rule by decree. All political parties and trade unions were banned except the Nazi Party and its affiliates.

11.1When was Hitler offered Chancellorship of Germany and by whom? (1)

11.2What were the provisions and significance of the Fire Deerce? (1)

11.3When was the Enabling Act passed in Germany ? How did this act establish dictatorship of Hitler in Germany ? (2)

12.Read the given text and answer the following questions

Our country India is one of the twelve mega bio-diversity countries of the world. With about 47,000 plant species India occupies tenth place in the world and fourth in Asia in plant diversity. There are about 15,000 flowering plants in India which account for 6 per cent in the world's total number of flowering plants. The country has many non-flowering plants such as ferns, algae and fungi. India also has 89,000 species of animals as well as a rich variety of fish in its fresh and marine waters The elephants are the most majestic animals among the mammals. They are found in the hot wet forests of Assam, Karnataka and Kerala. One-horned rhinoceroses are the other animals, which live in swampy and marshy lands of Assam and West Bengal. Arid areas of the Rann of Kachchh and the Thar Desert are the habitat for wild ass and camels respectively

12.1How many mega bio-diversity countries are there in in world?

12.2How many species of plants are there in India?

12.3Divide the plants into two major categories. What is the number of flowering plants found in India.

SECTION-E (Map Skill Based Question) (1 x3=3)

13.13.1 On the given outline political map of Europe, identify the country marked as A , with the following information and write its correct name-

(A) One of the Allied powers in Second World War (1)

13.2 (1) On the outline map of India, identify the features and write their names-

The river drains parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (1)

OR

The river flowing north of the Tapi and having its estuary in Arabian Sea. (1)

13.2(2) On the same outline map of India, locate the given feature

Sambhar Lake (1)

