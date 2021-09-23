CBSE Class 9th Maths Important MCQs from Chapter 14 - Statistics (with Answers)

Get MCQs with answers for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 14 - Statistics. These questions are based on important concepts that must be practiced for the upcoming CBSE Class 9th Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 14 - Statistics

MCQ Questions & Answers from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 14 Statistics:

1. The number of times a particular items occur in a class interval called its:

a) Mean

b) Frequency

c) Cumulative frequency

d) Range

Answer: b)

2. The mean wage of 150 labourers working in a factory running three shifts with 60, 40 and 50 labourers is Rs. 114. The mean wage of 60 labourers in the first shift is Rs.. 121.50 and that of 40 labourers working the second shift is Rs. 107.75, then the mean wage of those working in the third shift is:

a) Rs. 100

b) Rs. 110

c) Rs. 115.75

d) Rs. 120

Answer: b)

3. Kavita obtained 16, 14, 18 and 20 marks (out of 25) in Maths in weekly tests in the month of Jan. 2000. The mean marks of Kavita is:

a) 16

b) 16.5

c) 17

d) 17.5

Answer: c)

4. The range of the data:

25, 18, 20, 22, 16, 6, 17, 12, 30, 32, 10, 19, 8, 11, 20 is

a) 10

b) 15

c) 18

d) 26

Answer: d)

5. The width of each o five continuous classes in a frequency distribution is 5 and lower class-limit of the lowest class is 10. The upper class-limit of the highest class is:

a) 15

b) 25

c) 35

d) 40

Answer: c)

6. Let m be the mid-point and l be the upper class limit of a class in a continuous frequency distribution. The lower class limit of the class is:

a) 2m + l

b) 2m – l

c) m – l

d) m – 2l

Answer: b)

7. In the class interval 10 – 20, 20 – 30, the number 20 is included in:

a) 10 – 20

b) 20 – 30

c) Both the intervals

d) None of these intervals

Answer: b)

8. A grouped frequency distribution table with classes of equal sizes using;63-72 (72 included) as one of the class is constructed for the following data:

30, 32, 45, 54, 74, 78, 108, 112, 66, 76, 88,

40, 14, 20, 15, 35, 44, 66, 75, 84, 95, 96,

102, 110, 88, 74, 112, 14, 34, 44

The number of classes in the distribution will be:

a) 9

b) 10

c) 11

d) 12

Answer: c)

9. To draw a histogram to represent the following frequency distribution:

Class interval 5-10 10-15 15-25 25-45 45-15 Frequency 6 12 10 8 15

the adjusted frequency for the class 25-45 is:

a) 6

b) 5

c) 3

d) 2

Answer: d)

10. The mean of five numbers is 30. If one number is excluded, their mean becomes 28. The excluded number is:

a) 28

b) 30

c) 35

d) 38

Answer: d)

11. If the mean of the observations:

x, x + 3, x + 5, x + 7, x + 10

is 9, the mean of the last three observations is:

Answer: c)

12. There are 50 numbers. Each number is subtracted from 53 and the mean of the numbers so obtained is found to be –3.5. The mean of the given numbers is:

a) 46.5

b) 49.5

c) 53.5

d) 56.5

Answer: d)

13. The mean factors of 24 is:

Answer: c)

14. The range of the data 25.7, 16.3, 2.8, 21.7, 24.3, 22.7, 24.9 is:

a) 22

b) 22.9

c) 21.7

d) 20.5

Answer: b)

15. If the class marks in a frequency distribution are 19.2, 26.5, 33.5, 40.5, then the class corresponding to the class mark 33.5 is:

a) 16-23

b) 23-30

c) 30-37

d) 37-41

Answer: c)

