CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Business Studies Compartment Exams (2019- 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE: Class 12th Business Studies Compartment exam is scheduled for 24 September 2020. Students appearing in the Class 12 Compartment exams 2020 must give their best to prepare for the exam. During the preparation solving the CBSE Question papers for class 12, plays an important role. So, students are advised to solve the CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Compartment Question Papers. They can start practicing the questions from CBSE Class 12th Board Previous Year Question Papers after once they have finished the syllabus. The best time to practice CBSE class 12 question papers from the last 5 years, is one month before the board exam. It will help students to understand the exam pattern and type of questions asked in the exam. Solving the previous year’s compartment question paper will be a good revision for students. Also, they can analyze the previous year exam trend, and based on that; they can prepare effectively for the class 12 compartment exam.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Previous Year Papers of Business Studies Compartment Exams with Marking Scheme

The marking scheme contains the answers in steps along with the step marking. These solutions will help students to know the answer writing skills from an exam perspective. Students must analyze their answer sheet once they have completed a paper by comparing with the solution pdf provided, they will easily get to know their weak areas. Working on them will surely improve their overall performance in class 12 compartment exams.