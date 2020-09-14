CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of English Core Compartment Exams (2019- 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE: Class 12th English Core Compartment Exam 2020 is due for 29 September 2020. Students appearing in the exam are advised to solve previous year compartment question papers and sample papers issued by CBSE for revision and self-evaluation.

In this article, we have provided links to previous year compartment question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy.

CBSE Class 12th English Previous Years’ Papers: 2011 to 2018

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Previous Year Papers of English Core Compartment Exams (2019- 2015)

Year Question Paper Marking Scheme CBSE Class 12 English Core Compartment Paper - 2019 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Compartment Paper - 2018 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Compartment Paper - 2017 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Compartment Paper - 2016 Not Available Not Available CBSE Class 12 English Core Compartment Paper - 2015 View/Download View/Download

Despite the change in the exam pattern the students do not have to worry about the expected questions in the exam. The type of questions that will be asked in the exam will be more or less on the same pattern. Students can solve the above provided previous year compartment question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for English Core 2020 in the last-minute revision process. Solving these papers will help students gain confidence over their preparation and revision.

Class 12 students should also refer the latest Class 12 English Sample Paper (Issued by CBSE) besides last years’ question papers.

Latest CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2018 – 19 with Sample Paper and Marking Scheme





