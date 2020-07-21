CBSE Compartment & Optional Exams 2020: Important Notification by CBSE

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released an important notification related to CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 & CBSE Optional Exam 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released an important notification related to CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 & CBSE Optional Exam 2020. Check all updates here.

CBSE To Conduct Compartment Exams Soon

In the official notification, CBSE mentioned that CBSE Result 2020 for Class 12 was released on 13 July 2020. Students who were unable to obtain passing marks in one subject have been placed in the compartment category. According to the scheme of examination, CBSE will hold compartment examinations.

CBSE Will Also Conduct Optional Exams Soon

As per the notification, CBSE will also conduct optional exams for students whose CBSE Results have been declared based on the assessment scheme in the subjects whose exams were scheduled from 14 July 2020 to 15th July 2020. Students will be allowed to appear in these optional exams to improve their performance in CBSE Result 2020 if they wish so.

Marks obtained by a candidate in these optional exams will be treated as final.

Students Applied For Improvement Of Performance Can Also Appear

Also, candidates who applied for Improvement of Performance, 2nd chance Compartment & for Additional subject in 2020 and their exams could not be conducted, shall also be eligible to appear in the exams conducted for above two categories. The dates of the conduct of exams will be informed soon in consultation with the Government of India.

