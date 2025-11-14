CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Economics (2025-26) Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Economics Chapter 4 Globalisation and the Indian Economy is an important part of the Social Science syllabus, helping students understand how countries are connected through trade, technology, and economic policies. This chapter explains how globalisation affects producers, consumers, companies, and the overall Indian economy. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 will be conducted on 7th March 2025, and students should prepare thoroughly by practising key questions from each chapter. To score well in the board exam, students must practice important questions that cover all difficulty levels and question types. These questions not only strengthen conceptual clarity but also improve answer-writing skills for the final exam. Check this article for the most important 1-mark, 2-mark, 3-mark, and 5-mark questions from Chapter 4, along with a downloadable PDF to support your complete preparation.

Particulars Details
Class Class 10
Subject Economics (Social Science)
Question Types 1 Mark, 3 Marks, 5 Marks, and Case-Based Questions
Total Marks 80 Marks (Board Exam) + 20 Marks (Internal Assessment)

Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q1. When did the Indian Government introduce a policy of liberalization known as the ‘New Economic Policy’? a. 1980 b. 2000 c. 1994 d. 1991 Q2. Tax on import is an example of a) Terms of trade b) Collateral c) Trade Barriers d) Foreign trade Q3. Liberalization is . a. More trade b. Removing barriers or restrictions set by the government c. Checking barriers by the government d. Help from the government Q4. Removing barriers or restrictions set by the government is known as a) Globalisation b) Privatisation c) Liberalisation d) Fair trade practice. ASSERTION AND REASONING BASED QUESTIONS Q5. Assertion: Removal of barriers to trade is known as liberalization. Reason: Liberalization of trade allows businesses to freely decide which goods to import and export. Options (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A (c) A is true but R is false (d) A is false but R is true Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q6. What is meant by trade barrier? Q7. What is globalization? Part C (3 Mark Questions) Q8. Define the term ‘liberalization’. Explain the reasons for the Indian Government beginning the policy of liberalization in 1991. Q9. “Technology has stimulated the globalization process.” Support the statement with examples. Part D (5 Mark Questions) Q10. Describe the role of technology in promoting the globalization process. Or Examine the role of information technology in stimulating the process of globalization. Or ‘Rapid improvement in technology has stimulated the globalization process.’ Justify through examples. Q11. Why had the Indian government put barriers to foreign trade and foreign investment after independence? Analysis the reasons.