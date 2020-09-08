School Reopening Update: Health Ministry Issues SOP For Partial Reopening Of Schools For Students Of 9th To 12th Classes On A Voluntary Basis - Download SOP & Check Details!

School Reopening Update: Health Ministry has issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for reopening of CBSE & other schools for classes 9th, 10th, 11th, & 12th voluntarily, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of COVID-19 (This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians). However, this will be allowed from 21st September onwards. All the information has been published on the official twitter account of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Students and others who are wondering about the school reopening date in India can check all the details. No updates have been provided for the students from class 1st to 8th.

School Reopening Update - Main Points from the SOP:

Generic Preventive Measures

The generic preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all (teachers, employees and students) in these places at all times. These include:

i. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

ii. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

iii. Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth

and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used

tissues properly.

v. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.

All schools (with classes IX to XII) shall specifically ensure the following arrangements

i. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

ii. Students of class 9th to 12th shall be permitted to visit their school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians.

Such visits and teacher – student interaction must be organized in a staggered manner.

After opening of the schools

(a) At the entry point

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions. Multiple gates/separate gates, if feasible, should be used for entry and exit.

ii. Only asymptomatic persons (teachers, employees and students) to be allowed in the premises. If

a teacher/employee/student is found to be symptomatic, he/she should be referred to nearest

health center.

iii. Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

iv. Proper crowd management in the parking lots, in corridors and in elevators – duly following

physical distancing norms shall be organized.

v. Entry of visitors should be strictly regulated/restricted

