Unlock 2: Schools, Colleges, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till 31st July 2020 - Check All Updates & New Guidelines Announced By MHA!

Unlock 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new updates & guidelines for Unlock 2. As per the official updates, Schools affiliated to CBSE & others board, universities (like Delhi University & others), coaching institutions (for JEE Main & Advanced, NEET, UPSC & Others) will remain closed till 31st July 2020.
However, training institutions of the State & Central Governments will be allowed to function from 15th July 2020, for which SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT). As per the guidelines, online & distance learning shall continue to be permitted & shall be encouraged.
CBSE Board Exam 2020: Here’s The Official Assessment Scheme Approved By Supreme Court - Check Detail & Updates!
Snapshot of Guidelines Issued by MHA:
Updates by ANI:
#UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31st. pic.twitter.com/HdFZTKKrcx— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
#UNLOCK2: National directives for #COVID19 management; wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport. pic.twitter.com/WJTjkhxqO9— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Announced Good News For Aspirants!
Due to a surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, CBSE has infromed Supreme Court that it will not conduct pending papers of CBSE board exam 2020 from 1st July to 15 July. The board has also decided to cancel pending papers of Class 10th and for CLass 12th students the papers are optional. You can check more details about this from the link given below
CBSE 2020 Board Exams: Final Decision On Pending Papers By CBSE In SC - No Papers From 1st July To 15th July, Class 10th Exams Cancelled & 12th Exams Optional
JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020:
No update to postpone JEE Main & NEET has been announced yet. NEET 2020 is scheduled for 26 July, JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 18 July to 23 July & JEE Advanced for August 23. However, if the situation will get worse then there is a probability that these entrance exams might be postponed to a later date.
Recently, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that the National Test Abhyas app will have test modules in the Hindi language besides English. National Test Abhyas is a good app to practice mock tests of JEE Main & NEET. The tests are available for free of cost.
CBSE, NCERT & the government are continuously making efforts to minimise the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on the academics. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently released alternative academics calendars which are directing teachers on the use of various technological tools & social media tools to teach students while they are at home. You can download Alternative Academic Calendar from the links given below
Alternative Academic Calendar for Class 11th & 12th By NCERT Released
NCERT Subject-wise Alternative Academic CalendarCBSE Result 2020: Latest News & Updates for 12th & 10th