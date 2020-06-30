Unlock 2: Schools, Colleges, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till 31st July 2020 - Check All Updates & New Guidelines Announced By MHA!

Unlock 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new updates & guidelines for Unlock 2. As per the official updates, Schools affiliated to CBSE & others board, universities (like Delhi University & others), coaching institutions (for JEE Main & Advanced, NEET, UPSC & Others) will remain closed till 31st July 2020.

However, training institutions of the State & Central Governments will be allowed to function from 15th July 2020, for which SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT). As per the guidelines, online & distance learning shall continue to be permitted & shall be encouraged.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Here’s The Official Assessment Scheme Approved By Supreme Court - Check Detail & Updates!



Snapshot of Guidelines Issued by MHA:

Updates by ANI:

#UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31st. pic.twitter.com/HdFZTKKrcx — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

#UNLOCK2: National directives for #COVID19 management; wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport. pic.twitter.com/WJTjkhxqO9 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020