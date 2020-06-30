Study at Home
Unlock 2: Schools, Colleges, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till 31st July 2020 - Check All Updates & New Guidelines Announced By MHA!

Unlock 2: Check updates about School & Colleges reopening in India. Get the latest updates about Unlock 2 guidelines and other updates. 

Jun 30, 2020 19:23 IST
Unlock 2.0: Schools, Colleges, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till 31st July 2020
Unlock 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new updates & guidelines for Unlock 2. As per the official updates, Schools affiliated to CBSE & others board, universities (like Delhi University & others),  coaching institutions (for JEE Main & Advanced, NEET, UPSC & Others) will remain closed till 31st July 2020. 

However, training institutions of the State & Central Governments will be allowed to function from 15th July 2020, for which SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).  As per the guidelines, online & distance learning shall continue to be permitted & shall be encouraged. 

Snapshot of Guidelines Issued by MHA:

Unlock 2: Guidelines

Updates by ANI:

