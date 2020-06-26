CBSE Board Exam 2020: Here’s The Official Assessment Scheme Approved By Supreme Court - Check Detail & Latest Updates

CBSE 2020: Supreme Court has accepted the evaluation scheme proposed by the board for the pending papers. Also, CBSE Result 2020 will be declared by July 15. CBSE has released a notification on its official website cbse.nic.in with complete details about the Assessment Scheme & other important updates. Here we have provided the snapshot of the official notification.

Official Notification By CBSE:

Points from the official notification:

1. Pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 which were scheduled from 1st July to 15th July 2020 stand cancelled.

2. Assessment of the performance of students in the cancelled examination will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both Class 10th & Class 12th. (The scheme is explained in the snapshot of official notification).

3. Results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by 15th July 2020 so that candidates can apply and seek admissions in Higher Education Institutions in India & abroad, based thereon.

4. However, for Class 12, CBSE will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 1st July to 15th July 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive, as assessed and decided by the Central Government. Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear on these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations.

5. For candidates in Class 10, no further examination will be conducted and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of the assessment scheme will be treated as final.

6. For class 12th, the result declared by the CBSE under Sl. no 2 above will be considered as final unless the students opt for Sl. no (4) above.

7. Assessment Scheme:

(a) For the students of both Class 10th & Class 12, who have

completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the

examinations.

(b) For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

(c) For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted

(d) There are very few students of Class 12th, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance if they desire to do so. Results of these students will also be declared along with other students.