JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Announced Good News For Aspirants!

JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, good news has been announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently. Check details & other updates.

Jun 26, 2020 17:51 IST
JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, good news has been announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently. The minister has announced that the National Test Abhyas app will now have test modules in the Hindi language too. Now students preparing for JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020 can attempt mock tests online through their mobile phones in the Hindi language, free of cost.

Tweet by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank':

 

