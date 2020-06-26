JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Announced Good News For Aspirants!

JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, good news has been announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently. The minister has announced that the National Test Abhyas app will now have test modules in the Hindi language too. Now students preparing for JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020 can attempt mock tests online through their mobile phones in the Hindi language, free of cost.

CBSE Board Exams 2020: Final Decision On Pending Papers By CBSE In SC; No Papers From 1st July To 15th July, Class 10th Exams Cancelled & 12th Exams Optional - Check Updates!

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Here’s The Official Assessment Scheme Approved By Supreme Court - Check Detail & Latest Updates





Tweet by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank':

Ongoing preparation of JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020 aspirants is hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The government is taking steps to minimise the effect on students. National Test Abhyas app was launched in the month of May 2020 so that students can practice from their mobile phone.

Link To Access ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Android Application: Click Here!

JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 18 July to 23 July whereas JEE (Advanced) 2020 is scheduled for August 23 & NEET on 26 July. National Test Abhyas app has been proved very beneficial to the students.

With the ongoing case in the Supreme Court regarding pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020, there is uncertainty in the exam schedule of JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 & JEE (Advanced). These entrance exams are likely to get postponed. The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by parents on 25th June and a big decision is expected to be announced on that day which will end the uncertainty.

Best Books for JEE Main & JEE Advanced Preparation: Recommended by Toppers & Professors (Also Useful for WBJEE & Other State Level Exams)