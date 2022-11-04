CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge Registration 2022 Begins For Classes 8 to 10, Apply Till 15 Nov

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 registration has started in online mode. Students of classes 8th to 10th can register for Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022 at cbse.gov.in till 15th November 2022. Check eligibility and steps to apply here

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration for CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022. Interested students of classes 8th to 10th can apply for CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 in online mode at cbse.gov.in. As per the announced date, the last date to register and apply for CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 is 15th November.

Students participating should be aware that no fee will be charged to them for the first stage. CBSE conducts the Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 to concentrate on the extent to which children are able to apply Mathematics in their daily life. The AGC will be held at two levels- level 1 and level 2. Level 1 of the competition will be held at the school level in a pen paper mode. The Level 2 of AGC will be held at the national level by CBSE in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CBSE Tweet on Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022

CBSE has tweeted - “Mathematics in everyday life necessitates the development of specific skills and abilities in students. #AGC2022 is being organized by #CBSE this year for classes VIII to X. The online registration can be done till 15th Nov. 2022". Check tweet below -

Mathematics in everyday life necessitates the development of specific skills and abilities in students. #AGC2022 is being organized by #CBSE this year for classes VIII to X.

The online registration can be done till 15th Nov. 2022

For details log on to: https://t.co/tTmTa3gInj pic.twitter.com/wY4A67UPfE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) November 3, 2022

Who are eligible for CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022?

As per the released notification, the students from Classes 8 to 10 in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to appear at the school level competition. Whereas only the top three students from each affiliated school registered in the first stage will qualify for the AGC level 2 competition.

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022

As per the notification released, the duration of the CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge will be one hour for both levels. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The total weightage will be 40 marks.

As per the released dates, CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022, the question paper along with answer key will be released to the registered schools between 16th to 21st November 2022. The registered schools will conduct the test by using the question paper to identify the top three students.

CBSE Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022 - Level II Exam

The second level of the CBSE AGC exam will be conducted on 15th December 2022. Schools can register the name of top three students by paying online fee of Rs.900 between 28th November and 10th December 2022. After the successful completion of the second-level computer test, the top 100 students from each CBSE region will be given a Merit certificate.

Also Read: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida Closes Due To Pollution, Online Classes to be Held