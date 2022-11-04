Schools in Noida, Greater Noida Closes Due To Pollution, Online Classes to be Held

Pollution in Delhi-NCR: As per the recent updates, all the schools in Noida and Greater Noida has been given order to conduct online classes for students of Classes 1st to 8th. As per reports, online classes will be held for the students till 8th November 2022. For classes 9th to 12th, schools have been suggested to shift to online mode if possible.

The notice regarding the closing of schools was released yesterday in evening. It mandated the shifting of classes for all students of class 1st to 8th in Noida and Greater Noida to online mode. The decision was taken in view of the rising levels of pollution in Delhi - NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Noida shifted to hazardous levels.

Official Notice Tweet

Uttar Pradesh | All schools to hold online classes mandatorily for students from std 1 to 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution. Online classes may also be held for students of classes 9 to 12. pic.twitter.com/wKgddf42PP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2022

Schools To Hold Online Classes

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh issued an order that states - “All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible.”

Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated. Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date.

Primary Schools in Delhi To Close From Tomorrow

As per media reports, all the primary schools in Delhi will remain closed from tomorrow due to severe air quality. This has been announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press conference. The AAP government also announced closure of outdoor sports activities above Class 5 students in schools.

Delhi schools have taken several measures to protect children, including suspension of outdoor activities and introduction of breathing exercises in classes. , AQI in Delhi NCR continues to be in very severe and perilously close to 400 mark. In parts of the city, AQI levels of pollution crossed 450 mark. The situation is similar in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

