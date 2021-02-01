CCI Recruitment 2021 for 482 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org
CCI Recruitment 2021: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Limited has released the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice on centralcoalfields.in. 10th/12th passed candidates can apply for CCI Apprentice Recruitment from 01 February 2021 on apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date of application is 21 February 2021.
A total of 482 vacancies are available for various Apprentice Trades such as Mechanic (Earthmoving Machinery), Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman , Switch Board Attendant, Surveyor, Pump Operator Cum Mechanic, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology), Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology), Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology), Multi Media & Webpage Designer, IT & Electronic System Maintenance, Shot Firer/BIaster Mine and Mechanic Motor Vehicle.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 21 February 2021
CCI Vacancy Details
- Mechanic (Earthmoving Machinery) - 42
- Welder (Gas & Electric) - 42
- Wireman - 42
- Switch Board Attendant - 42
- Surveyor - 42
- Pump Operator Cum Mechanic - 42
- Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - 42
- Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - 42
- Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) - 42
- Multi Media & Webpage Designer- 10
- IT & Electronic System Maintenance - 10
- Shot Firer/BIaster Mine - 42
- Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 42
Salary:
Rs. 6000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for CCI Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
10th passed candidates and preference to be given to 12th passed with PCM Specialization
Age Limit:
18 years to 21 years
How to Apply for CCI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through Apprenticeship Portal - apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 21 February 2021.
CCI Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download