CCI Recruitment 2021 for 482 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

CCI Recruitment 2021: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Limited has released the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice on centralcoalfields.in. 10th/12th passed candidates can apply for CCI Apprentice Recruitment from 01 February 2021 on apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date of application is 21 February 2021.

A total of 482 vacancies are available for various Apprentice Trades such as Mechanic (Earthmoving Machinery), Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman , Switch Board Attendant, Surveyor, Pump Operator Cum Mechanic, Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology), Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology), Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology), Multi Media & Webpage Designer, IT & Electronic System Maintenance, Shot Firer/BIaster Mine and Mechanic Motor Vehicle.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 21 February 2021

CCI Vacancy Details

Mechanic (Earthmoving Machinery) - 42

Welder (Gas & Electric) - 42

Wireman - 42

Switch Board Attendant - 42

Surveyor - 42

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic - 42

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - 42

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - 42

Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) - 42

Multi Media & Webpage Designer- 10

IT & Electronic System Maintenance - 10

Shot Firer/BIaster Mine - 42

Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 42

Salary:

Rs. 6000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for CCI Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th passed candidates and preference to be given to 12th passed with PCM Specialization

Age Limit:

18 years to 21 years

How to Apply for CCI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through Apprenticeship Portal - apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 21 February 2021.

CCI Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

CCI Online Application