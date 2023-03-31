CCL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 330 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

CCL Recruitment 2023: CCL has released a notification regarding recruitment of 330 vacancies of Technician, Mining Sirdar and other Posts in special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Eligible Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

CCL Recruitment 2023: Central Coal Fields CCL Limited has started the process for recruitment of Technician, Mining Sirdar and various other posts in the company in a special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of CCL at - https://www.centralcoalfields.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 30 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 19 April 2023. This year there are a total of 330 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of CCL in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

CCL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

CCL Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

CCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 30 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 19 April 2023 Admit Card release Date 30 April 2023-4 May 2023 CBT Test Date 5 May 2023 Result Release Date 29 May 2023

CCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Electrician Technician Matriculation with ITI in electrician trade. Deputy Surveyor Matriculation with Mines Survey Certificate. Assistant Foreman(Electrician) Diploma in Electrical Engineering Mining Sirdar Matriculation from a Govt. recognized institute with Mining Sirdar’s certificate of competency from DGMS under CMR along with valid Gas Testing and First Aid Certificates

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is 35 years for SC/ST and 33 Years for OBC candidates.

CCL Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 330 vacancies like Technician, Deputy Surveyor, Assistant Foreman, Mining Sirdar. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Technician(Electrical) 126 Deputy Surveyor 20 Mining Sirdar 77 Assistant Foreman 107 Total 330

How to fill CCL Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of CCL India at- https://www.centralcoalfields.in/

Step 2 : On the home page go to career section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

CCL Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill CCL Recruitment 2023

CCL Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for OBC candidates is 200/-. SCT/ST Candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

CCL 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Technician 1087 Deputy Surveyor 31852 Assistant Foreman 31852 Mining Sirdar 31852

For details of other posts, check the official notification.

CCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the CBT at Ranchi Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh. The exact schedule of CBT shall be uploaded online. The date for CBT Test is 5 May 2023.