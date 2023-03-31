CCL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 330 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CCL Recruitment 2023: CCL has released a notification regarding recruitment of 330 vacancies of Technician, Mining Sirdar and other Posts in special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Eligible Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.  

CCL Recruitment 2023

CCL  Recruitment  2023: Central Coal Fields CCL Limited has started the process for recruitment of Technician, Mining Sirdar and various other posts in the company in a special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of CCL at - https://www.centralcoalfields.in/  Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to apply online is 30 March 2023 and the last date to apply is 19 April 2023. This year there are a total of 330 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of CCL in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated. 

CCL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

CCL  Recruitment  Notification 2023

Direct Link

CCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event

Date

Registration Start

30 March 2023

Last Date to Apply

19 April 2023

Admit Card release Date 

30 April 2023-4 May 2023

CBT Test Date

5 May 2023

Result Release Date

29 May 2023

CCL Recruitment  2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post

Educational Qualification

Electrician Technician 

Matriculation with ITI in electrician trade. 

Deputy Surveyor

Matriculation with Mines Survey Certificate. 

Assistant Foreman(Electrician)

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Mining Sirdar

Matriculation from a Govt. recognized institute with Mining Sirdar’s certificate of competency from DGMS under CMR along with valid Gas Testing and First Aid Certificates  

For details regarding Complete vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification. 

Age Limit

The age limit is 35 years for SC/ST and 33 Years for OBC candidates. 

CCL Recruitment  2023: No. of Vacancies 

This year there are a total of 330 vacancies like Technician, Deputy Surveyor, Assistant Foreman, Mining Sirdar.  For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification. 

Name of Post

No of vacancy

Technician(Electrical)

126

Deputy Surveyor

20

Mining Sirdar

77

Assistant Foreman

107

Total 

330

How to fill CCL  Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of CCL  India at- https://www.centralcoalfields.in/ 

Step 2 : On the home page go to career section. 

Step 3: Click on Link Titled-Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference. 

CCL  Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill CCL  Recruitment  2023

CCL Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees for OBC candidates is 200/-. SCT/ST Candidates are exempted from payment of fees. 

CCL 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post

Salary 

Technician

1087

Deputy Surveyor

31852

Assistant Foreman

31852

Mining Sirdar

31852

For details of other posts, check the official notification. 

CCL  Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the CBT at Ranchi Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh. The exact schedule of CBT shall be uploaded online.  The date for CBT Test is 5 May 2023. 

