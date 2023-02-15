CDS 2023: Check Most Expected GK Topics to Crack Combined Defence Services Exam

Candidates preparing for CDS 2023 exam must explore the GK topics from which questions are frequently asked in the Combined Defence Services exam. UPSC CDS (I), 2023 is to be held on 16th April 2023.

CDS GK Most Expected Topics: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the exam conducting body for the UPSC Combined Defence Services exam, is scheduled to conduct the UPSC CDS (I) 2023 examination on 16th April 2023. The CDS 2023 is being held for the admission of 341 vacancies of eligible Male and Female Indian citizens to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

The Combined Defence Services (CDS exam) is one of the most competitive exams in the country due to its difficulty level and rigorous selection process. The Written Exam for CDS includes Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. We all know that Current Affairs and GK preparation of SSC, NDA, CDS, UPSC, UPPSC, and State PSC Examinations plays a crucial role in scoring high marks.

Therefore, we have worked on the Most Expected and Asked GK Topics to Crack Combined Defence Services Exam. Candidates can check below CDS GK topic-wise weightage, the expected number of questions, and the most repeated topics in CDS General Knowledge.

CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

CDS General Knowledge - Overview

The General Knowledge syllabus includes topics from Static GK, and Current Affairs, History, Polity, Geography, Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology), and Economics. Candidates must note that negative marking is applicable for wrong answers. The CDS GK section consists of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 100 marks.

CDS GK Important Topics: Expected Number of Questions

CDS GK Topics Expected Number of Questions Polity 25-30 Current Affairs 16-18 Geography 15-18 Modern History 12-20 Economics 11-14 Chemistry 10-14 Biology 8-10 Physics 6-10 Medieval History 4-5 Defence-related 2-5 Static GK 3-5

CDS GK Important Topics: Most Asked Topics

We shall analyze now the GK topics from which questions are frequently asked in the Combined Defence Services exam. We all know that the CDS exam is tough to crack. Hence, it really helps in streamlining and assessing the topics and types of questions most frequently asked. Below, we have compiled the most important and repeated topics in General Knowledge to help you crack CDS 2023.

GK Topics Most Repeated and Important Topics General Science Chemistry: Classification of elements & periodic properties, chemical reactions, acids, bases and salts, carbon and its compounds, redox reaction, hydrogen, physical chemistry, elements, compounds, and mixtures, allotropes of carbon, metals and non-metals, atoms and molecules, Physics: Units, Dimension and Measurements and Physical World, Motion in a Straight Line, Motion in a Plane, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, System of Particles and Rotational Motion, Gravitation, Mechanical Properties of Solids, Mechanical Properties of Fluids, Ray Diagrams, Magnet, Electricity, Light, Sound, Friction, Force, and Pressure, Heat, etc. Biology: Diversity in Living World, Structural Organization in Plants and Animals, Cell: Structure & Function, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, Reproduction, Biology in Human Welfare, Blood Group, Biotechnology, etc. Geography Physical features of India – Soil, Mountains, Plateaus, etc, Drainage system in India, List of important Straits of the World, List of Important Islands of India, National Parks, Biosphere Reserves, Rivers & its tributaries, Warm-Cold currents, Cyclones, Typhoons, etc, Climate Change, Environment and Ecology, Biomes, Indian Polity Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Power and Scope of Jurisdiction of Judiciary, Bills, Conventions of Parliament, etc, Money Bills, Financial Bills, Appointment and removal of Judges, Appointment & removal in constitutional offices, Latest amendments and new provisions, Articles of Constitution, Preamble, Schedules, Citizenship, Directive Principles of State Policy, Union Parliament, State Government, State Legislature, Part V of the Constitution, Part VI of the Constitution, Administration of UT, Administration of Special Areas, Panchayati Raj and Municipalities, Emergency Provisions, Constitutional Bodies, Non-Constitutional Bodies and Tribunals. Current Affairs Defence awareness, Defence acquisitions, sports, grand slams (winners, runners ups), National tournaments, Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics, Government Schemes, etc Indian History Ancient History: Important sites, features, etc, Harappan civilizations, Early-later Vedic age differences, Pre-Mauryan-Mahajanpadas, Mauryan Age/Gupta Age, Medieval History: Architecture, Books & Authors, Invaders – Afghans, Arabs & Turks, Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate, The Mughal Empire, Important rulers of major dynasties, Islamic rulers and their conflicts with other regional empires Modern History: Arrival of Europeans Chronology and Beginning of trade, British battle chronology, Indian Freedom Struggle, Movements under Gandhiji, British legislations and their effects, Freedom Movements (Swadeshi Movement, Khilafat & Non-cooperation movement, Quit India Movement, Subash Chandra Bose & INA, Muslim league, Partition of India, Slogans, Quotes, Important Acts passed, etc), Industrialization & Agrarian Reforms, Results of various elections conducted, provincial elections, national elections, presidential elections. Indian Economy RBI Monetary Policy, FDI, Anti-poverty and employment general programs such as JNNURM, PMGSY, etc, Economic terms such as NNP, GNP, GDP, etc. Leading products of India like Bananas, Pulses, etc, Important industries of India, Banking system of India, Currency and Inflation, Green, White and Blue Revolution, working of International organizations like IMF, WTO, IDA, BIMSTEC, SAARC, G20, etc, census of India, etc, Types of taxes: wealth tax, income tax, service tax, etc, Depreciation, etc.

