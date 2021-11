CEDMAP Recruitment 2021: 1141 Vacancies Notified for DEO and Other Posts, Apply @mponline.gov.in

Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Madhya Pradesh (CEDMAP) is hiring 1141 Accountant cum Data Entry Operator, Sub Engineer/ Technical Coordinator, PESA Block Coordinator, District Coordinator, Computer Operator cum Office Assistant, Programmer and Other Posts.

Eligible and interested can apply online from 15 November to 30 November 2021 on mponline.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -15 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application- 30 November 2021

CEDMAP Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1141

Accountant cum Data Entry Operator -626

Sub Engineer/ Technical Coordinator- 313

PESA Block Coordinator - 89

District Coordinator/ Manager - 52

Computer Operator cum Office Assistant - 52

Programmer - 1

State Finance Manager/Consultant - 1

Accountant cum Accounts Assistant - 1

Monitoring & Evaluation-1

IEC/Media& Community - 2

Technical Expert -1

GIS/MIS/&ME Specialist - 1

Local Planning & Governance Expert - 1

Eligibility Criteria for CEDMAP DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Accountant cum Data Entry Operator -12th + DCA/PGDCA

Sub Engineer/ Technical Coordinator- B.E in Civil Engineering/Diploma in Civil

PESA Block Coordinator - Graduation

How to Apply for CEDMAP Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online (mponline.gov.in) on or before 30 November 2021.

CEDMAP Notification Download

CEDMAP Online Application Link