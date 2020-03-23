Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020 for Office Assistant Posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Central Bank of India (CBI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Office Assistant for RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes) on contract basis for the Year 2020-2021 at Coochbehar centre. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CBI Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission - 04 April 2020

Central Bank of India Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant Posts

Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge.

Should be well conversant with the local language.

Should be resident of the same or nearby district/residing at the headquarter of RSETI centre.

Selection Process for Office Assistant Posts

The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Society/Trust in this regard shall be final.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Office Assistant Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible have to submit their applications in the prescribed format. Last date for receipt of application is 04 April 2020.

Central Bank of India Office Assistant Notification and Application Form

Application Fee:

There is no application fee prescribed.