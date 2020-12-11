Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 for Faculty and Office Assistant Posts, Apply @centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21: Central Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Faculty at RSETI Jabalpur & Mandla and Office Assistant at RSETI Mandla under Central Bank of India Jabalpur Region. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 December 2020.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2020
Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details
- Faculty-2 (1-At RSETI Jabalpur, 1-At RSETI Mandla)
- Office Assistant-1(At RSETI Mandla)
Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Faculty- Post Graduate Viz. MSW/MA in Rural Development/MA in Sociology/Psychology/B.Sc. Agriculture/BA with B.Ed. Etc.
- Office Assistant-1(At RSETI Mandla) - Shall be a Graduate viz. BSw/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge.
Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit
- Faculty- 65 years
- Office Assistant-35 years
- Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Salary
- Faculty- Rs.20000/- per month
- Office Assistant- Rs.12000/- per month
Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The eligible candidates will be called for a personal interview and the decision of the Society/Trust in this regard shall be final.
Download Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF
Download Central Bank of India Faculty Recruitment 2020-21 Application Form
Download Central Bank of India Office Assistant Recruitment 2020-21 Application Form
How to apply for Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 December 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.
Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee - No Fee