Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 for Faculty and Office Assistant Posts, Apply @centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21: Central Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Faculty at RSETI Jabalpur & Mandla and Office Assistant at RSETI Mandla under Central Bank of India Jabalpur Region. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 December 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2020

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Faculty-2 (1-At RSETI Jabalpur, 1-At RSETI Mandla)

Office Assistant-1(At RSETI Mandla)

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Faculty- Post Graduate Viz. MSW/MA in Rural Development/MA in Sociology/Psychology/B.Sc. Agriculture/BA with B.Ed. Etc.

Office Assistant-1(At RSETI Mandla) - Shall be a Graduate viz. BSw/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge.

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit

Faculty- 65 years

Office Assistant-35 years

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Salary

Faculty- Rs.20000/- per month

Office Assistant- Rs.12000/- per month

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates will be called for a personal interview and the decision of the Society/Trust in this regard shall be final.

Download Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF

Download Central Bank of India Faculty Recruitment 2020-21 Application Form

Download Central Bank of India Office Assistant Recruitment 2020-21 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 28 December 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee - No Fee