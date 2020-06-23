Central Bank Recruitment 2020 for Office Assistant and Other Posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Central Bank of India (CBI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Office Assistant, Attender/ Sub-Staff and Counselor FLCC. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Central Bank Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 05 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission - 05 July 2020

Central Bank of India Vacancy Details

Office Assistant

Attender/ Sub-Staff

Counselor FLCC

Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant Attender/ Sub-Staff and Counselor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant - Shall be a Graduate viz. BSW/ BA/ B. Com with computer knowledge. Should be well conversant with the local language. Should be resident of the same or nearby district/ residing at the head quarter of RSETI center.

Attender/ Sub-Staff - 8th class passed and should be a resident of the same State, preferably same or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI.

Counselor FLCC - Graduate / Post Graduate degree from a UGC recognized University. Candidate should have retired on VRS or on attaining superannuation with minimum 20 years of service of which at least 15 years in Officer Cadre

Selection Process for Office Assistant Attender/ Sub-Staff and Counselor Posts

Eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Society/Trust in this regard shall be final.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Office Assistant Attender/ Sub-Staff and Counselor Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible can submit their applications in the prescribed format to Central Bank of India, Regional Office Darbhanga, Naka Number 6, Mohalla Karamganj PO – Laheriasarai, Dist Darbhanga Bihar 846001 on or before 05 July 2020.



Download Central Bank of India Office Assistant Notification and Application Form

Download Central Bank of India Attender/ Sub-Staff Notification and Application Form

Download Central Bank of India Counselor Notification and Application Form

Application Fee:

No application fee.