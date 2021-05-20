Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP Posts, Apply Online @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway (CR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP). Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 31 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)- 5 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS (Recognized by MCI included in the first or second schedule or part eleven of the third schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.) holders of educational Qualification in part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the condition stipulated in section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.).

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not exceeding 53 years as on date of notification relaxation for SC/ST/Ex Servicemen 5 years and OBC 3 years.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 75,000/-

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates may apply and send their applications through this office mail id i.e. admnpersonnelpa@gmail.com along with scanned copies of the documents/certificates up to 31.05.2021, 18.00 hours. Applications received after due date will not be considered. Eligible candidates will be interviewed by the nominating committee through online mode through Whatsapp on weekly basis or as per the urgency/requirement.

Latest Government Jobs:

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Health Inspector @keralapsc.gov.in

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 for Junior and Senior Consultant Posts, Download NABARD Notification @nabcons.com