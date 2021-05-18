Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021: Cantonment Board Barrackpore has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Duty Medical Officer, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant for a period of 6 months that can further be extended as per requirement. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 28 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 28 May 2021

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Duty Medical Officer - 4 Posts

Nursing Staff - 2 Posts

General Duty Attendant - 10 Posts

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Duty Medical Officer - MBBS with 2 years experience and registered with medical council.

Nursing Staff - B.Sc. Nursing / GNM and registered with the nursing council.

General Duty Attendant - Madhyamik with training from any recognized institution / St. John's Ambulance Association or Red Cross Society.

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Salary

Duty Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000/-

Nursing Staff - Rs. 25000/-

General Duty Attendant - Rs. 10,000/-

Download Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on Friday 28 May 2021at 11:00 am at their own cost along with application giving full bio-data and original and attested copies of documents in support of their educational qualification and experience at the office of Cantonment Board, Barrackpore, Kolkata - 700120.

