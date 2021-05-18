Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at https://barrackpore.cantt.gov.in/. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 18, 2021 13:56 IST
Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021: Cantonment Board Barrackpore has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Duty Medical Officer, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant for a period of 6 months that can further be extended as per requirement. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 28 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 28 May 2021

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Duty Medical Officer - 4 Posts
  • Nursing Staff - 2 Posts
  • General Duty Attendant - 10 Posts

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Duty Medical Officer - MBBS with 2 years experience and registered with medical council.
  • Nursing Staff - B.Sc. Nursing / GNM and registered with the nursing council.
  • General Duty Attendant - Madhyamik with training from any recognized institution / St. John's Ambulance Association or Red Cross Society.

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Duty Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000/-
  • Nursing Staff - Rs. 25000/-
  • General Duty Attendant - Rs. 10,000/-

Download Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on Friday 28 May 2021at 11:00 am at their own cost along with application giving full bio-data and original and attested copies of documents in support of their educational qualification and experience at the office of Cantonment Board, Barrackpore, Kolkata - 700120.

