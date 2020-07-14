Central Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply for 60 Pharmacist & Other Posts, Download Notification @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for the post of Specialists, CMP (GDMO), Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor & Pharmacist in Nagpur Division. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format upto 20 July 2020 & thereafter 30 July 2020. The candidates will be required to appear for the interview on WhatsApp/Skype on daily basis as per administrative convenience.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020 & thereafter 30 July 2020

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 60

Anaesthetist - 04

Physician - 04

Intesivists - 04

CMP (GDMO) - 36

Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor - 06

Pharmacist - 06

Salary:

Pharmacist - Rs. 29200/-

GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-

Speciaist - Rs.95,000/-

Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor - Rs. 35400 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Recruitment 2020



Educational Qualification:

Anaesthetist - MBBS and Post Graduation

Physician - MBBS and Post Graduation

Intesivists - MBBS and Post Graduation

CMP (GDMO) - MBBS

Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor - B.Sc with Chemistry as Main/Optional subject and one year Diploma of Health and Sanitary Inspector or NTC in Health and Sanitary Inspector

Pharmacist - 10+2 in science or its equalent with 2 year diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or with State Pharmacy Council

How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates/retired staff can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and send their applications through e-mail on id apoewngp@gmail.com along with scanned copies of their documents/certificates on or before 20 July 2020 and thereafter application will be considered for interview upto 10, 20 and 30 of every month.

Central Railway Recruitment Notification and Application Form