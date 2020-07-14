Study at Home
Central Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply for 60 Pharmacist & Other Posts, Download Notification @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for the post of Specialists, CMP (GDMO), Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor & Pharmacist in Nagpur Division. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format upto 20 July 2020

Jul 14, 2020 10:47 IST
Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for the post of Specialists, CMP (GDMO), Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor & Pharmacist in Nagpur Division. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format upto 20 July 2020 & thereafter 30 July 2020. The candidates will be required to appear  for the interview on WhatsApp/Skype on daily basis as per administrative convenience.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020 & thereafter 30 July 2020

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 60

  • Anaesthetist - 04
  • Physician - 04
  • Intesivists - 04
  • CMP (GDMO) - 36
  • Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor - 06
  • Pharmacist - 06

Salary:

  • Pharmacist - Rs. 29200/-
  • GDMO - Rs. 75,000/-
  • Speciaist - Rs.95,000/-
  • Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor - Rs. 35400 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

  • Anaesthetist - MBBS and Post Graduation
  • Physician - MBBS and Post Graduation
  • Intesivists - MBBS and Post Graduation
  • CMP (GDMO) - MBBS
  • Health & Malaria Inspector/ Sanitation Supervisor - B.Sc with Chemistry as Main/Optional subject and one year Diploma of Health and Sanitary Inspector or NTC in Health and Sanitary Inspector
  • Pharmacist - 10+2 in science or its equalent with 2 year diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or with State Pharmacy Council

How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates/retired staff can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and send their applications through e-mail on id apoewngp@gmail.com along with scanned copies of their documents/certificates on or before 20 July 2020 and thereafter application will be considered for interview upto 10, 20 and 30 of every month.

Central Railway Recruitment Notification and Application Form

 

