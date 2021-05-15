Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Intensivist Posts, Salary Rs.52000/- Per Month, Apply by 21 May

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Intensivist in Pulmonary Medicine. Candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 21 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 May 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Intensivist in Pulmonary Medicine - 1 Post

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduation Degree in Pulmonary Medicine from a recognized University.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - between 30 to 64 years for first time engagement, the upper age limit for continued engagement is 65 years

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 52,000/- Per Month

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of screening of papers only and HVS will not be called for physically.

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications to the Medical Director Office, Dr. BAM Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 27 along with the documents latest by 21 May 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for more details.

