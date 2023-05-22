Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023 For 65 Teaching Posts @cujammu.ac.in: Check Eligibility

Central University of Jammu has invited online applications for the 65 Teaching Posts on its official website. Check Central University of Jammu Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023 Notification: Central University of Jammu (CUJ)) has invited online applications for 65 Teaching posts in the Employment News (20 -26 May) 2023. Candidates with requisite educational qualification can apply for these Teaching posts available in different faculties including Comparative Religion & Civilization, Botany, Educational Studies, Human Resource Management & OB, Marketing and Supply Chain Management, Tourism and Travel Management, Mass Communication and New Media and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that the minimum eligibility for each position is governed by UGC Regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in Universities and

Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education, 2018

(amended from time to time). You can check the notification link for details in this regard.



Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 11, 2023

Closing date of application: May 31, 2023



Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor-17

Associate Professor-29

Assistant Professor-19

Check notification link for details of faculty wise posts available.

Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

A minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) at the Master‘s level shall be the essential qualification for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres at any level. It shall be the responsibility of the candidate to provide an equivalence certificate for the grade earned.

Relaxations, if any, will be as per UGC guidelines.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023 PDF

Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.