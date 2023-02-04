Central University of Orissa Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 45 Faculty Posts @cuo.ac.in, Check Eligibility

CUO has invited online applications for the 45 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check CUO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023 Notification: Central University of Orissa (CUO) has published job notification for the 45 Assistant Professor Posts in the Employment News (04 February-10 February) 2023. These vacancies are available in various disciplines including English, Sociology, Journalism & Mass Communication, Anthropology, Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources, Mathematics, Business Management, Computer Science and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No: 03/2023

Important Date Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023:

Last Date to apply online for these posts is 23 February 2023. However candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the application form on or before 03 March 2023.

Vacancy Details Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023:

English-03

Odia-02

Sociology-03

Journalism & Mass Communication-02

Anthropology-02

Economics-01

Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources-02

Mathematics-03

Education-07

Hindi-04

Sanskrit-04

Statistics-04

Business Management-04

Computer Science-04

Eligibility Criteria Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor: A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject.

Candidates are advised to follow the notification for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/how to apply/salary and other updates for the posts.

Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Central University of Orissa (CUO) Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the University on or before 23 February 2023 (23.59 Hrs). Candidates will have to submit copy of their online application form along with all self-attested certificates & testimonials to the address given in notification on or before 03 March 2023.