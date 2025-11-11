CG Police Constable Trade Test 2025 Schedule Released at vcgpolice.gov.in, Check Full Schedule PDF Here

CG Police Trade Test Schedule 2025: The Chhattisgarh Police Department has officially released the CG Police Constable Trade Test Schedule 2025 on its website, cgpolice.gov.in, for different ranges such as Bilaspur, Saguja, etc. Candidates who qualified in earlier stages of the recruitment process for Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) posts can now check the detailed trade test dates and venues.

The CG Police Trade Test Schedule PDF contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted through the CG Police Result 2025. By clicking on the direct link of the CG Police Trade Test Schedule, candidates can check the date of the Test, Application Number, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Post Applied for and the district.

CG Police Trade Test Schedule 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have checked their name in the CG Police Result 2025 can now check the date of Trade Test for Bilaspur Range, Surguja Range and Raigarh (Bilaspur Range). The Trade Test is scheduled to be conducted between November 17 and November 19, 2025 in each Range. Click on the direct link below to download the CG Police Trade Test Schedule 2025.