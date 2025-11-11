CG Police Constable Trade Test 2025 Schedule Released at vcgpolice.gov.in, Check Full Schedule PDF Here

CG Police Trade Test Schedule 2025: The Chhattisgarh Police Department has officially released the CG Police Constable Trade Test Schedule 2025 on its website, cgpolice.gov.in, for different ranges such as Bilaspur, Saguja, etc. Candidates who qualified in earlier stages of the recruitment process for Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) posts can now check the detailed trade test dates and venues.
The CG Police Trade Test Schedule PDF contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted through the CG Police Result 2025. By clicking on the direct link of the CG Police Trade Test Schedule, candidates can check the date of the Test, Application Number, Registration Number, Candidate Name, Post Applied for and the district.
CG Police Trade Test Schedule 2025 PDF Download
Candidates who have checked their name in the CG Police Result 2025 can now check the date of Trade Test for Bilaspur Range, Surguja Range and Raigarh (Bilaspur Range). The Trade Test is scheduled to be conducted between November 17 and November 19, 2025 in each Range. Click on the direct link below to download the CG Police Trade Test Schedule 2025.
CG Police Press note regarding trade test of Constable (trade) for Constable recruitment 2023-24, Centre no. 02, Raigarh (Bilaspur Range)
Press note regarding trade test of Constable (trade) for Constable recruitment 2023-24, Surguja Range
Press note regarding trade test of Constable (trade) for Constable recruitment 2023-24, Centre no. 01, Bilaspur Range
What is the CG Police Trade Test?
The CG Police Trade is the skill assessment test conducted for candidates who have already cleared the written test and physical test. It is conducted for candidates who applied to technical posts such as Driver and Tradesman (e.g., Cook, Barber, Washerman, Cobbler, etc.).
Constable (Driver): Candidates will be tested on vehicle handling, road safety awareness, and basic maintenance.
Constable (Tradesman): Tasks vary by trade—e.g., cooking a meal, repairing footwear, or demonstrating barbering skills.
CG Police Trade Test Date and Time Details
The CG Police will conduct the Trada test over three days i.e November 17,18 and 19, 2025. In the trade test schedule released by CG Police, each candidate is assigned a specific date and venue based on their district and trade.
Day 1 (17 Nov): Initial batch of candidates from Raipur, Dhamtari, and Durg
Day 2 (18 Nov): Candidates from Khairagarh, Bilaspur, and Raigarh
Day 3 (19 Nov): Final batch from Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon
How to Download CG Police Trade Test PDF?
Candidates who have cleared the written test and physical test are now called for trade test, Candidates can check their date of examination by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the “Recruitment” button
- Now click on the link titled “Trade Constable Vigyapti”
- Download the PDF as per the district you have applied for
- Use Ctrl+F in the PDF to search your name or roll number quickly.
