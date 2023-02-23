CG Police SI Result 2023 OUT: Sub Inspector Result Scorecard and Merit List PDF Download

CG Police SI Result 2023: Know here Chhattisgarh Police Result For Sub Inspectors also check scorecard and merit list.

CG Police Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released the result of Police Recruitment (PRPE22) for various vacancies like Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc. Earlier the exam was conducted on 29 January 2023. Along with the result the Final Answer Key and Merit List has also been released.

Candidates can check the result at the official website of Vyapam - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CG Police SI Result Date 2023

The Result Date of the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022/Platoon Commander/Subedar exam is 22 February 2023.

CG Police SI 2023: Number of Vacancies

The Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022 exam has a total of 971 vacancies for different posts like- Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc.

How to Check Result/Merit List of CG SI Police Exam 2023

Step1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam at - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on flashing link of Chhattisgarh Police SI result (PRPE22) and follow the instructions

Step 3: Also go to press release section and download official press release.

Step 4: On the scorecard window, enter Roll No. and click submit.

Step 5: Take a print out of the Score Card for further use.

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to download the Merit list released along with the Final answer key.

Click here to Download the CG Police SI 2023 Final Answer Key

Click here to Download the CG Police SI 2023 Merit List

Click Here to Download the Official CG SI 2023 Result notification

More than 60000 candidates had appeared for the CG SI Exam 2023. The Merit List contains Final Marks and Rank of Candidates. The Exam was conducted at centres made at five divisional headquarters of Chhattisgarh police namely- Ambikapur, Durg, Jagdalpur, Raipur and Bilaspur.







