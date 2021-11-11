CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021 for Mandi Inspector and Sub-Inspector Soon @cgvyapam.choice.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has, recently, the released a notice regarding the exam for the post of Mandi Inspector and Sub-Inspector on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

CGVyapam Admit Card 2021 Dowload: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has, recently, the released a notice regarding the exam for the post of Mandi Inspector and Sub-Inspector on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. As per notice, CG Vyapam Exam will be held on 28 November 2021 from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download CG Vyapam Exam the candidates should download CG Vyapam Admit Card which will be available soon on the official website.

Meanwhile, candidates can check CG Vyapam Exam Pattern 2021, CG Vyapam Syllabus and Other Details in this article.

CG Vyapam Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Hindi Grammar (हिंदी व्याकरण) 10 10 2 hours General English with Grammar 10 10 Mathematics (गणित) 30 30 General Mental Ability (सामान्य मानसिक योग्यता) 15 15 General Knowledge (सामान्य ज्ञान) 35 35 Current Affairs, Sports, Country and Abroad (समसामयिक घटनाक्रम खेलखुद, देश विदेश) 15 15 General information of Chhattisgarh (छत्तीसगढ़ की सामान्य जानकारी) 15 15 General computer information (कम्प्यूटर का सामान्य जानकारी) 20 20

CG Vyapam Syllabus