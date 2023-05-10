CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023 OUT: Check Chhattisgarh Board Toppers Name, School, District-wise Pass Percentage

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th and 12th results today. This year, in class 12th, 79.96% students have passed whereas in class 10th 75.05% have qualified. Along with the announcement of results, the board has also released the CGBSE Chhattisgarh board toppers list and other statistics.
In class 12th Vidhi Bhosale has secured rank 1 whereas in CG Board class 10th, Rahul Yadav with 98.83% has obtained rank 1.
This year, a total of 3,37,569 students registered for the Chhattisgarh class 10th exams, of which 3,30,681 appeared. Whereas in class 12th, over 3.38 lakh students registered, of which 3.23 lakh of them appeared in the board examinations.
CG Board Topper List 2023: Who Tops CGBSE 10th Result
The board announces the names of class 10th toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers below:
|
Names
|
Pass Percentage
|
Rahul Yadav
|
98.83%
|
Sikandar Yadav
|
98.67%
|
Pinky Yadav
|
98.17%
|
Suraj Painhra
|
98.17%
|
Aditi Bhagat
|
98%
|
Riya Haldar
|
98%
|
Bhupendra
|
98%
|
Bhumi Warte
|
97.67%
|
Chitrashee Sahu
|
97.67%
|
Aditya Raj Gupta
|
97.67%
CGBSE Topper List 2023: Who Tops CG Board 12th Result
In CGBSE Class 12 result 2023, a total of three students secured the 3rd position. Students can check the list of toppers for class 12th below:
|
Names
|
Pass Percentage
|
Vidhi Bhosale
|
98.20%
|
Vivek Agrawal
|
97.40%
|
Ritesh Kumar
|
96.80%
|
Nyasa Dewangan
|
96.60%
|
Resham Khatri
|
96.60%
|
Sanskar Dewangan
|
96.60%
|
Divya
|
96.40%
|
Nishant Deshmukh
|
96.20%
|
Ritu Banjare
|
96.20%
|
Jharna Sahu
|
96.20%
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage
Students can check below the pass percentage of classes 10th and 12th below:
|
Classes
|
Pass Percentage
|CGBSE Class 10th
|75.05%
|CG Board 12th
|79.96%
CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Statistics
In 2022, the pass percentage was 74.22%. This is, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 75.05%. There is an increase of 0.82%. Check table below:
|
Particulars
|
Pass Percentage
|
Overall pass percentage
|
75.05%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
70.26%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
79.16%
CG Board Class 12th Result 2023 Statistics
This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 79.96%. Check overall statistics below:
|
Particulars
|
Statistics
|
Number of registered students
|
3,28,121
|
Number of appeared students
|
3,23,625
|
Number of passed students
|
2,58,500
|
Overall pass percentage
|
79.96%
CGBSE 10 Toppers 2022
The names of the students who have topped the examinations are released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2022 toppers from the table provided below:
|
Ranks
|
Student’s Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Suman Patel
|
592
|
1
|
Sonali Bala
|
592
|
2
|
Ashifa Shah
|
589
|
2
|
Damini Verma
|
589
|
2
|
Jay Prakash Kashyap
|
589
|
2
|
Muskan Agrawal
|
589
|
2
|
Kahef Anjum
|
589
|
2
|
Kamlesh Sarkar
|
589
|
3
|
Krish Kumar
|
588
|
3
|
Greet Chandra
|
588
|
3
|
Harshika Chouradiya
|
588
|
4
|
Saumya Yadav
|
587
|
4
|
Sakshi Singh Kushwaha
|
587
|
5
|
Vivek Kumar Dewangan
|
586
|
5
|
Himangi Halder
|
586
|
5
|
Khirmati Rathia
|
586
|
5
|
Neha Tiwari
|
586
|
5
|
Devki Patel
|
586
|
5
|
Reetu Sao
|
586
|
5
|
Prem Biswas
|
586
CG Board Class 10th Toppers List 2020
Check the table below to know the names of 2020 CGBSE toppers:
|
Rank
|
Name of Students
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Pragya Kashyap
|
100% marks
|
2
|
Prashansa Rajput
|
99.33% marks
|
3
|
Bharti Yadav
|
98.67% marks
Chhattisgarh 12th Toppers 2022
In 2022, Varsha Dewangan, Ritesh Kumar Sahu, Khushboo Wadhvani secured top rank. Check the table below for more details:
|
Ranks
|
Toppers name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Varsha Dewangan
|
471
|
1
|
Ritesh Kumar Sahu
|
478
|
1
|
Khushboo Wadhvani
|
482
|
1
|
Sanjana Verma
|
471
|
1
|
Bimal Kumar
|
460
|
1
|
Madhuri
Pranay Pandey
|
470
|
1
|
Shriya Pandey
|
475
|
1
|
Priya Nishad
|
462
|
1
|
Kunti Sao
|
491
|
1
|
Taniya Tamrakar
|
460
|
1
|
Sakshi Gupta
|
469
|
1
|
Laxmi Agrawal
|
469
|
1
|
Jinendra Bariha
|
474
|
1
|
Anju
|
464
CG Board 12th Toppers List 2020
In 2020, Tikesh Vaishnav secured 97.80%. Check names and their percentage:
|
Topper’s name
|
Percentage
|
Tikesh Vaishnav
|
97.80%
|
Shreya Agarwal
|
97%
|
Tanu Yadav
|
96.60%