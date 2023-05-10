CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023 OUT: Check Chhattisgarh Board Toppers Name, School, District-wise Pass Percentage

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the class 10th and 12th results today. Along with the result, CG Board toppers list has also been released. Check names and rank here.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th and 12th results today. This year, in class 12th, 79.96% students have passed whereas in class 10th 75.05% have qualified. Along with the announcement of results, the board has also released the CGBSE Chhattisgarh board toppers list and other statistics.

In class 12th Vidhi Bhosale has secured rank 1 whereas in CG Board class 10th, Rahul Yadav with 98.83% has obtained rank 1.

This year, a total of 3,37,569 students registered for the Chhattisgarh class 10th exams, of which 3,30,681 appeared. Whereas in class 12th, over 3.38 lakh students registered, of which 3.23 lakh of them appeared in the board examinations.

CG Board Topper List 2023: Who Tops CGBSE 10th Result

The board announces the names of class 10th toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers below:

Names Pass Percentage Rahul Yadav 98.83% Sikandar Yadav 98.67% Pinky Yadav 98.17% Suraj Painhra 98.17% Aditi Bhagat 98% Riya Haldar 98% Bhupendra 98% Bhumi Warte 97.67% Chitrashee Sahu 97.67% Aditya Raj Gupta 97.67%

CGBSE Topper List 2023: Who Tops CG Board 12th Result

In CGBSE Class 12 result 2023, a total of three students secured the 3rd position. Students can check the list of toppers for class 12th below:

Names Pass Percentage Vidhi Bhosale 98.20% Vivek Agrawal 97.40% Ritesh Kumar 96.80% Nyasa Dewangan 96.60% Resham Khatri 96.60% Sanskar Dewangan 96.60% Divya 96.40% Nishant Deshmukh 96.20% Ritu Banjare 96.20% Jharna Sahu 96.20%

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

Students can check below the pass percentage of classes 10th and 12th below:

Classes Pass Percentage CGBSE Class 10th 75.05% CG Board 12th 79.96%

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Statistics

In 2022, the pass percentage was 74.22%. This is, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 75.05%. There is an increase of 0.82%. Check table below:

Particulars Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 75.05% Boys pass percentage 70.26% Girls pass percentage 79.16%

CG Board Class 12th Result 2023 Statistics

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 79.96%. Check overall statistics below:

Particulars Statistics Number of registered students 3,28,121 Number of appeared students 3,23,625 Number of passed students 2,58,500 Overall pass percentage 79.96%

CGBSE 10 Toppers 2022

The names of the students who have topped the examinations are released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2022 toppers from the table provided below:

Ranks Student’s Name Marks 1 Suman Patel 592 1 Sonali Bala 592 2 Ashifa Shah 589 2 Damini Verma 589 2 Jay Prakash Kashyap 589 2 Muskan Agrawal 589 2 Kahef Anjum 589 2 Kamlesh Sarkar 589 3 Krish Kumar 588 3 Greet Chandra 588 3 Harshika Chouradiya 588 4 Saumya Yadav 587 4 Sakshi Singh Kushwaha 587 5 Vivek Kumar Dewangan 586 5 Himangi Halder 586 5 Khirmati Rathia 586 5 Neha Tiwari 586 5 Devki Patel 586 5 Reetu Sao 586 5 Prem Biswas 586

CG Board Class 10th Toppers List 2020

Check the table below to know the names of 2020 CGBSE toppers:

Rank Name of Students Percentage 1 Pragya Kashyap 100% marks 2 Prashansa Rajput 99.33% marks 3 Bharti Yadav 98.67% marks

Chhattisgarh 12th Toppers 2022

In 2022, Varsha Dewangan, Ritesh Kumar Sahu, Khushboo Wadhvani secured top rank. Check the table below for more details:

Ranks Toppers name Marks 1 Varsha Dewangan 471 1 Ritesh Kumar Sahu 478 1 Khushboo Wadhvani 482 1 Sanjana Verma 471 1 Bimal Kumar 460 1 Madhuri Pranay Pandey 470 1 Shriya Pandey 475 1 Priya Nishad 462 1 Kunti Sao 491 1 Taniya Tamrakar 460 1 Sakshi Gupta 469 1 Laxmi Agrawal 469 1 Jinendra Bariha 474 1 Anju 464

CG Board 12th Toppers List 2020

In 2020, Tikesh Vaishnav secured 97.80%. Check names and their percentage: