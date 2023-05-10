CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023 OUT: Check Chhattisgarh Board Toppers Name, School, District-wise Pass Percentage

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: The board has released the class 10th and 12th results today. Along with the result, CG Board toppers list has also been released. Check names and rank here.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023
CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023

CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th and 12th results today. This year, in class 12th,  79.96% students have passed whereas in class 10th 75.05% have qualified. Along with the announcement of results, the board has also released the CGBSE Chhattisgarh board toppers list and other statistics. 

In class 12th Vidhi Bhosale has secured rank 1 whereas in CG Board class 10th,  Rahul Yadav with 98.83% has obtained rank 1. 

Check - CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

This year, a total of 3,37,569 students registered for the Chhattisgarh class 10th exams, of which 3,30,681 appeared. Whereas in class 12th, over 3.38 lakh students registered, of which 3.23 lakh of them appeared in the board examinations.

CG Board Topper List 2023: Who Tops CGBSE 10th Result 

The board announces the names of class 10th toppers list along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers below:

Career Counseling

Names

Pass Percentage

Rahul Yadav 

98.83%

Sikandar Yadav 

98.67%

Pinky Yadav

98.17%

Suraj Painhra 

98.17%

Aditi Bhagat

98%

Riya Haldar

98%

Bhupendra

98%

Bhumi Warte

97.67%

Chitrashee Sahu

97.67%

Aditya Raj Gupta

97.67%

CGBSE Topper List 2023: Who Tops CG Board 12th Result 

In CGBSE Class 12 result 2023, a total of three students secured the 3rd position. Students can check the list of toppers for class 12th below: 

Names

Pass Percentage

Vidhi Bhosale

98.20%

Vivek Agrawal

97.40%

Ritesh Kumar

96.80%

Nyasa Dewangan

96.60%

Resham Khatri

96.60%

Sanskar Dewangan

96.60%

Divya

96.40%

Nishant Deshmukh

96.20%

Ritu Banjare

96.20%

Jharna Sahu

96.20%

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage 

Students can check below the pass percentage of classes 10th and 12th below:

Classes

Pass Percentage
CGBSE Class 10th 75.05%
CG Board 12th 79.96%

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Statistics 

In 2022, the pass percentage was 74.22%. This is, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 75.05%. There is an increase of 0.82%. Check table below:

Particulars

Pass Percentage

Overall pass percentage

75.05% 

Boys pass percentage

70.26%

Girls pass percentage

79.16%

CG Board Class 12th Result 2023 Statistics 

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 79.96%. Check overall statistics below: 

Particulars

Statistics

Number of registered students

3,28,121

Number of appeared students

3,23,625

Number of passed students

2,58,500

Overall pass percentage

79.96%

CGBSE 10 Toppers 2022

The names of the students who have topped the examinations are released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2022 toppers from the table provided below:

Ranks

Student’s Name

Marks

1

Suman Patel

592

1

Sonali Bala

592

2

Ashifa Shah

589

2

Damini Verma

589

2

Jay Prakash Kashyap

589

2

Muskan Agrawal

589

2

Kahef Anjum

589

2

Kamlesh Sarkar

589

3

Krish Kumar

588

3

Greet Chandra

588

3

Harshika Chouradiya

588

4

Saumya Yadav

587

4

Sakshi Singh Kushwaha

587

5

Vivek Kumar Dewangan

586

5

Himangi Halder

586

5

Khirmati Rathia

586

5

Neha Tiwari

586

5

Devki Patel

586

5

Reetu Sao

586

5

Prem Biswas

586

CG Board Class 10th Toppers List 2020

Check the table below to know the names of 2020 CGBSE toppers: 

Rank

Name of Students

Percentage

1

Pragya Kashyap

100% marks

2

Prashansa Rajput

99.33% marks

3

Bharti Yadav

98.67% marks

Chhattisgarh 12th Toppers 2022 

In 2022, Varsha Dewangan, Ritesh Kumar Sahu, Khushboo Wadhvani secured top rank. Check the table below for more details:

Ranks

Toppers name

Marks

1

Varsha Dewangan

471

1

Ritesh Kumar Sahu

478

1

Khushboo Wadhvani

482

1

Sanjana Verma

471

1

Bimal Kumar

460

1

Madhuri

Pranay Pandey

470

1

Shriya Pandey

475

1

Priya Nishad

462

1

Kunti Sao

491

1

Taniya Tamrakar 

460

1

Sakshi Gupta

469

1

Laxmi Agrawal

469

1

Jinendra Bariha

474

1

Anju

464

CG Board 12th Toppers List 2020

In 2020, Tikesh Vaishnav secured 97.80%. Check names and their percentage: 

Topper’s name

Percentage

Tikesh Vaishnav

97.80%

Shreya Agarwal

97%

Tanu Yadav

96.60%

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next