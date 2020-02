Check CGBSE Time Table 2020 (revised) or CG Board 10th & 12th Exam Time Table 2020 online at cgbse.nic.in. Jagran Josh has also provided the complete CGBSE Time Table 2020 for Class 12 here. The CG 12th & 10th Time Table 2020 has been recently revised by the board. Students preparing for Class 12th & 10th Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2020 must go through these resources and plan their studies accordingly.

CGBSE Time Table 2020 for Class 12

CGBSE Time Table 2020 for Class 10